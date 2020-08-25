BUZZ

1-MIN READ

The Queen Never Ate Pizza and Loves Dark Chocolate, Reveals Former Royal Chef

File photo of Queen Elizabeth

The chef said that in all those years he worked for her, the Queen never ate pizza because she was not too fond of the Italian dish.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
Former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed in an interview that the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth, never had pizza in all the years he worked for her.

McGrady worked for the royal family for 15 years. This includes the four years he cooked for Princess Diana and her sons, Princes William and Harry when they were children.

According to an interview he gave to US Food, McGrady said that in all those years, the Queen never ate pizza because she was not too fond of the Italian dish.

Yet, McGrady reveals, the younger royals loved it. He said he started cooking pizza all the time when he moved to Kensington Palace. In an interesting anecdote about Prince William, McGrady said that the royal loves Indian food and he loves pizza. Naturally, the Chicken Tikka Pizza is his absolute favourite.

McGrady said that although the queen never really liked pizza, she would never send a dish back to the kitchen. She would instead make a little note in her notebook, stating her likes and dislikes and preferences.

The 94-year-old monarch also apparently loves dark chocolate.

McGrady worked for Princess Diana and her sons until she passed away in a car accident in 1997. He now lives in Texas and runs a catering business. He has also written several books on his time with the royals.

