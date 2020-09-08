The Queen of England is Hosting a Drive-In Screening of Oscar-Winning Films for Movie Buffs

The Queen of England will open the gates of her royal estate in Norfolk to movie buffs with wheels. A royal drive-in at the price of £32.50 per car.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the renaissance of drive-through events throughout the world. Widely popular in the US, drive-ins have spread to Europe these past few months, especially for cultural events where social distancing is required.

The trend is even extending to the Queen of England herself, who's set to host film screenings in her private Sandringham House estate, in the South East of the UK.

From Friday, September 25 to Sunday, September 27, visitors in their cars will be able to park at Sandringham Country park where they will be provided with transmitters to hear the movie audio in their vehicle. A giant LED screen will confer cinematic quality to this drive-in experience.

"1917" by Sam Mendes will be the first film presented during this outdoor event, on September 25 at 5pm, followed by Oscar-winning picture "Rocketman" by Dexter Fletcher (about Sir Elton John) at 9 pm. The very first installment of "Toy Story," as well as the musical "The Greatest Showman" and Oscar-winning "Bohemian Rhapsody" will be on view the next day. For the last day of drive-in screenings, "Moana," cult musical "Grease" and Oscar-winning "A Star is Born" with Lady Gaga will end the weekend.

Want to watch a movie at the Queen of England's house? Now you can! Don't expect to share the popcorn with her though. https://t.co/mHBN13X2M6 — Dan Maz (is live in studio) (@MazOfRadio) September 7, 2020

The Queen of England Has opened her own DRIVE-IN MOVIE THEATER.... https://t.co/A0Hj1q0dkm — Doug Winship (@dawinship) September 6, 2020

Guests can already book their tickets online. General admission costs £32.50 per car but that you can upgrade your drive-in night with private access to a deckchair, table and popcorn delivered to the side of your vehicle, for an extra £7.50 per person.

A first-come, first-placed policy will apply, all while respecting social-distancing guidelines.

(With inputs from AFP)