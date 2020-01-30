The Real Reason Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter Will Make You Tear Up

The world was shaken to the core by the news of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s demise in a helicopter crash on Monday, January 27.

Eight others apart from Bryant died in the mishap, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. They were travelling in the former player’s private helicopter.

Now, an old video of the star explaining why he often opted to travel in helicopters is going viral.

Retired NBA player Rex Chapman posted a clip from 2018.

The story behind why Kobe used a private helicopter in and around Los Angeles...🖤💔🏀🌎🖤 pic.twitter.com/f77OM6CtT8 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 27, 2020

He captioned it: “The story behind why Kobe used a private helicopter in and around Los Angeles...”

The former Lakers’ star appeared on The Corp With A-Rod and Big Cat and said traveling in a helicopter allowed him to “focus on the craft, but still not compromise family time”. He also pointed out to the dangerous traffic jams in Los Angeles.

The video gained more than 13 million views.

The player said incidents such as “missing a school play” because of being stuck in traffic happened often. When its intensity increased, Bryant thought of traveling through choppers. Using helicopters enabled him to “get down and back” in 15 minutes.

Netizens saluted the star’s commitment towards his family.

Loved his kids. Loved his family. That's why I idolized him. As someone who had no parental participating - I implore you.... Participate in your kids life. Don't be a bad parent because of your ego, your job, Your Childhood. Be like water. #BeLike #RIPKobe #RIPGiannaBryant — Vegas ScoreBoard Express Live! (@WeBeatTheLine) January 27, 2020

The best dads do all they can to spend time with their kids. Just so sad for the Bryant's and the Mauser's and the Altobelli's. — Ryan P. McGonigal (@BIGR32) January 27, 2020

A fathers love right there. I love this — Keith Fowler (@Keith23Tx) January 27, 2020

I respect the lengths he went to in order to be a Dad and be there for his kids. So many people, professional athletes or not, let life and business get in the way of that. — Kelly Thompson (@FantasyFballNut) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, daughters Natalia (17), Bianka (3) and Capri (7 months).

