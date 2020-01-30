Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

The Real Reason Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter Will Make You Tear Up

An old video of the star explaining why he often opted to travel in helicopters is going viral.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 8:06 AM IST
The Real Reason Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter Will Make You Tear Up
The world was shaken to the core by the news of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s demise in a helicopter crash on Monday, January 27.

Eight others apart from Bryant died in the mishap, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. They were travelling in the former player’s private helicopter.

Now, an old video of the star explaining why he often opted to travel in helicopters is going viral.

Retired NBA player Rex Chapman posted a clip from 2018.

He captioned it: “The story behind why Kobe used a private helicopter in and around Los Angeles...”

The former Lakers’ star appeared on The Corp With A-Rod and Big Cat and said traveling in a helicopter allowed him to “focus on the craft, but still not compromise family time”. He also pointed out to the dangerous traffic jams in Los Angeles.

The video gained more than 13 million views.

The player said incidents such as “missing a school play” because of being stuck in traffic happened often. When its intensity increased, Bryant thought of traveling through choppers. Using helicopters enabled him to “get down and back” in 15 minutes.

Netizens saluted the star’s commitment towards his family.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, daughters Natalia (17), Bianka (3) and Capri (7 months).

