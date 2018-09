The Real Reason Why Netflix is Coming Out With the Second Season of 'Sacred Games'

Now that Sacred Games has been renewed for a second season, please stop threatening us with Bunty's — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018

Kabhi kabhi toh lagta hai sala netflix hi bhagwan hai — Raman_issar (@Raman_issar) September 21, 2018

date bta na madercho# — Rahul Sharma (@rahuljkas) September 21, 2018

That's cause you no Trivedi — Aashay Nigde (@literallyasshai) September 21, 2018

Sab khatm ho jaayega but ye Netflix Bach jaayega. — SURENDRA (@surendrrra) September 21, 2018

Once you've been threatened with Bunty's , Parulkar's bat is not as frightening. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018

Will Radhika come back as Ghost? — Annie/TY INZAYN (@mickeyanu) September 21, 2018

I hope the audience will get it right, by the time Season 2 is out.

It’s Sacred Games loves, not Scared Games. — Kubbra Sait (@kubrasait) September 21, 2018

Sacred Games 2



Coming Sooooooooon https://t.co/SpgxsrnMJf — Karan Wahi (@karan009wahi) September 21, 2018

The worst is yet to come. Sacred Games will be back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSBIzQR2b9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018

With the first season having an open-ending, Netflix India was bound to bring back the critically successful show Sacred Games based on Vikram Chandra's book by the same name.Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, India's first Netflix original was subjected to memes around hawaldar Katekar (Jitendra Joshi), Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), Anjali (Radhika Apte) and Bunty (Jatin Sarna).Keeping up with the theme, Netflix, on Friday announced the show's renewal for a second season in the most Netflix way possible."Now that Sacred Games has been renewed for a second season, please stop threatening us with Bunty's 🌂"Bunty, rather infamous for using strong language throughout the show, has become a favourite with the Indian audiences. Using the reference from the show itself, Netflix used Bunty's interaction with Malcom (Luke Kenny) to break the news of the second season.Here's the scene if you're wondering:Netflix's tweet induced several laughters on the desi Internet for the obvious reasons.And Bunty is everywhere now.The mighty umbrella.The Radhika Apte memes are back.The show's actors are excited.So are we.The online streaming platform's Instagram post received similar reactions.Although Netflix hasn't given any dates, the streaming website dropped the second season's teaser on Twitter and Facebook on Friday.