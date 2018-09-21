English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Real Reason Why Netflix is Coming Out With the Second Season of 'Sacred Games'
Netflix doing Netflixy things.
Image credits: Netflix India
With the first season having an open-ending, Netflix India was bound to bring back the critically successful show Sacred Games based on Vikram Chandra's book by the same name.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, India's first Netflix original was subjected to memes around hawaldar Katekar (Jitendra Joshi), Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), Anjali (Radhika Apte) and Bunty (Jatin Sarna).
Keeping up with the theme, Netflix, on Friday announced the show's renewal for a second season in the most Netflix way possible.
"Now that Sacred Games has been renewed for a second season, please stop threatening us with Bunty's 🌂"
Bunty, rather infamous for using strong language throughout the show, has become a favourite with the Indian audiences. Using the reference from the show itself, Netflix used Bunty's interaction with Malcom (Luke Kenny) to break the news of the second season.
Here's the scene if you're wondering:
Netflix's tweet induced several laughters on the desi Internet for the obvious reasons.
And Bunty is everywhere now.
The mighty umbrella.
The Radhika Apte memes are back.
The show's actors are excited.
So are we.
The online streaming platform's Instagram post received similar reactions.
Although Netflix hasn't given any dates, the streaming website dropped the second season's teaser on Twitter and Facebook on Friday.
