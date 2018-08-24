English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Reason Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is Coming to an End: Jim Parsons
'I am so terribly grateful for the cast in this picture here - whether they were in one scene or many episodes along the way; you are all my playmates that I have fallen in love with and who have become a part of my life on set and off.'
Image credits: @therealjimparsons / Instagram
Loading...
The makers of The Big Bang Theory have called it a day after Sheldon Cooper aka Jim Parsons decided to walk away from the hit American sitcom, reported Entertainment Weekly.
According to the report, CBS tried to negotiate with Parsons and have him stay for two more years but the 45-year-old actor decided to move on.
With no Dr Sheldon Cooper in the show, the makers decided to bring the show to an end and promised the last season would be an 'epic creative close.'
Parsons, who has been associated with the show since 2007, wrote a heartfelt note on his Instagram and expressed his gratitude towards the cast and crew he has been working with for the past 12 years.
"It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory. I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in."
"Something else i feel grateful for - and this gratitude needs no time to "sink in" or become more "realized;" this grateful - feeling is always with me but is multiplied in this moment of us announcing our final season - but I feel such intense gratitude for our devoted viewers who are the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives."
"I am grateful to all the writers of our show - those with us now and those that have come and gone - because, without them, there would literally be no Big Bang Theory at all, ever. The writers thought of this show, the writers created these characters, the writers are the ones who found ways to keep coming up with organic, entertaining ways to keep the life of this show going which is a task much, much more challenging than anyone other than them will ever know or understand."
Parsons also thanked his co-actors.
"I am so terribly grateful for the cast in this picture here - whether they were in one scene or many episodes along the way; you are all my playmates that I have fallen in love with and who have become a part of my life on set and off." I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time.
Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny in the show said her heart broke into two after learning the news.
"This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end , my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers , CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang," Cuoco worte.
Also Watch
According to the report, CBS tried to negotiate with Parsons and have him stay for two more years but the 45-year-old actor decided to move on.
With no Dr Sheldon Cooper in the show, the makers decided to bring the show to an end and promised the last season would be an 'epic creative close.'
Parsons, who has been associated with the show since 2007, wrote a heartfelt note on his Instagram and expressed his gratitude towards the cast and crew he has been working with for the past 12 years.
"It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory. I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in."
"Something else i feel grateful for - and this gratitude needs no time to "sink in" or become more "realized;" this grateful - feeling is always with me but is multiplied in this moment of us announcing our final season - but I feel such intense gratitude for our devoted viewers who are the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives."
"I am grateful to all the writers of our show - those with us now and those that have come and gone - because, without them, there would literally be no Big Bang Theory at all, ever. The writers thought of this show, the writers created these characters, the writers are the ones who found ways to keep coming up with organic, entertaining ways to keep the life of this show going which is a task much, much more challenging than anyone other than them will ever know or understand."
Parsons also thanked his co-actors.
"I am so terribly grateful for the cast in this picture here - whether they were in one scene or many episodes along the way; you are all my playmates that I have fallen in love with and who have become a part of my life on set and off." I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time.
Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny in the show said her heart broke into two after learning the news.
"This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end , my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers , CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang," Cuoco worte.
This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end , my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers , CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang 💫 @bigbangtheory_cbs
A post shared by @ normancook on
Also Watch
-
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Deadly Accident On Highway But A Miracle Saves The Baby
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Deadly Accident On Highway But A Miracle Saves The Baby
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Reason Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is Coming to an End: Jim Parsons
- Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Chavan Passes Away, Aged 63, After Long Illness
- Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar
- A Train From Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi, Decked in Mithila Art, is Set to Run Today
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...