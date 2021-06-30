The Reason Why This Cat Comes Home Wet Everyday Will Melt Your Heart

Social media buffs will agree that animal videos are one of the best things that the Internet shows us. These videos enjoy a lot of popularity online because of their sheer ability to leave a smile on people’s faces even on the roughest days. The latest addition to this count of viral content online is footage of a cat. While the usual image of cats is of an animal who is not too friendly, but the feline seen in this Reddit video will shatter all the preset notions.

This 21-second visual features a cat snuggling with its fawn. In the caption, shared along with the video, the user tells how their friends could not understand why the cat was always returning home wet until they witnessed this adorable incident.

Check it out here:

Since being shared online, the video has got over 80 thousand upvotes and the comment section of the post has been flooded with reactions of users who just cannot stop gushing over the cuteness of these two animals.

Posting his comment, one of the users recalled the time when he had a pet deer. He adds that every time the deer saw him, it would always walk up to him and start licking out of love.

Another user was left curious about this unusual bond and wondered how did it all start? He writes, “I wonder how they became friends in the first place. Deers are usually jumpy all the time”

“My cat wakes me up every night by licking my face and arms. I would like to watch this deer waking her up every time she falls asleep," read one of the comments.

Aren’t the two creatures absolutely adorable?

