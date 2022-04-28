The Return of Putin's Enormous Table Has Sparked Memes on Twitter

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s infamous long table is out and has buzzed the social media yet again. The long table recently chaired Putin and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, as the two met in Moscow on Tuesday, amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The video of Putin and Guterres sitting at the opposite ends of the table was catapulted to social media by journalist Max Seddon. Sharing the video, Max, in the caption wrote, “Putin meets UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres in the Kremlin. The long table is back!”

Take a look:

Putin meets UN secretary general António Guterres in the Kremlin. The long table is back! pic.twitter.com/zjVkHRFL5v— max seddon (@maxseddon) April 26, 2022

This is not the first time that the table is out on social media, grabbing attention. Putin also met French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The 13-foot-long table is, as per reports, specially built to keep the COVID-19 protocols intact, as Putin meets world leaders and policymakers. Many also believe that the table is a way to instill intimidation or assert dominance over guests that Putin meets.

No matter the reason, netizens saw the chance to spark a meme fest and so they did.

Multiple pictures showing variations in the size of the table also surfaced.

not with everybody: that was the extreme right candidate to the french presidential elections: pic.twitter.com/6R9IuMV2wH— gail miller (@gailmil38236314) April 26, 2022

Here’s one with “no table.”

no table, with the only relationship he is capable of… pic.twitter.com/9gtuh5VATp— bratislava (@bratislavaEU) April 27, 2022

Here’s a possible version of the conversation between Putin and the designer who made the table.

Putin when the designer came to measure a table for the room:No, a bit moreNo, a bit moreNo, a bit moreNo, a lot more Still a lot moreStill a bit moreKeep going …— Lark Quark (@lark_quark) April 26, 2022

Here are some more reactions to the tweet.

'we have guests, get out the extender' pic.twitter.com/JG4GCF7UKX— James (@JimmyWilson612) April 26, 2022

It’s missing the cone of silence pic.twitter.com/SQ7VcfGG0n— Andrew Utsogn (@AUtsogn) April 26, 2022

Putin and Guterres met on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the Kremlin invasion that is currently making Ukraine bleed. Earlier this month, Russia was suspended from the Human Rights Council by the UN General Assembly.

