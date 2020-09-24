The Rise and Fall of Ranu Mondal - The Overnight Internet Star

Ranu Mondal became an overnight star with her rendition of a Lata Mangeshkar song on the Ranaghat station in Bengal. Life has not been the same for Ranu after fame– whatever she did, wore and sang made it to the headlines.

Last year, there was hardly a single Puja pandal in the Kolkata where they did not play her super hit version of 'Teri Meri Kahani'. In addition to this, Ranu has also become a social media sensation. To sum it up, Ranu’s popularity has just sky-rocketed. But it seems her magic has vanished of late.

Back in November 2019, the singer had recorded three songs with Bollywood composer Himesh Reshammiya but nobody has heard much from her recently.

Embroiled in one controversy after another, the 'Ranaghat Lata' is battling to be in the reckoning. After becoming popular, Ranu left her old house and moved to a new residence. But before coronavirus pandemic lockdown, it was reported that Ranu Mondal had left this new home and returned to her old place. According to reports, Ranu did not have much work in Bollywood and is in a bad shape economically.

Back in November 2019, the singer was seen behaving extremely rudely with a fan who wanted to take a selfie. In the video, a woman can be seen approaching Ranu from behind and tapping her on the shoulder to get her attention for a selfie during an event. However, an irritated Mondal does not take kindly to the gesture and taps the woman's shoulder in return asking ‘What is this?’ in Hindi.

She did face criticism from her fans and others for her behaviour. Many blamed her quick rise to fame as the reason for the celebrity attitude.

The lockdown followed and Ranu Mondal has faded from people’s memory. During the Covid-19 lockdown, Ranu appeared in a YouTube video helping out some poor people. Atindra Chakraborty, who first identified Ranu on social media, said that some needy people were taken to Ranu's house. In addition to the aid money, Ranu bought some essential items, including rice and pulses, from them.

But now the reports say that she is in a poor state and is in need of help herself. There are many who are blaming her celebrity airs for what can be said as a story of rise and fall. But this may not be the end of the story after all and there might be a different ending to it. Only time will tell.