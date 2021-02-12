The Rock's 'Photo at 15' Goes Viral as Fans Compare Themselves with WWE Star

Dwayne Johnson aka Rock's childhood picture when he was 15-years-old was recently shared on Twitter by Jimmy Fallon of Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. And everyone, even as adults, looks a tiny creature when seen in comparison to the wrestling sensation. The picture shows Rock flaunt his biceps and his overall muscular build. The American-Canadian actor and former wrestler has been rocking it since a very young age, it seems.

The world of Twitter is surprised with how muscular and well-built Rock looked at 15. A lot of them have turned the camera to themselves and shared pictures of themselves when they were 15. No one is even close to where Rock stood then. This interesting thread has ample examples to appreciate Rock's fitness.

Fallon began the trend when he shared a combination photograph of Rock's picture at 15 and himself 15 where he almost looks nerdy.

Rock retweeted the photograph and wrote: "One had a full mustache and was getting arrested multiple times, while the other had a respectable job as everyone’s favorite grocery boy at the local market...love ya man!!"

Here is how everyone else responded to the trend:

Me at 15. Pixelly and all. pic.twitter.com/swXfbXTOyE— dovey95 (@dove95) February 11, 2021

Trying to be The Rock at 15. pic.twitter.com/MlcyuiEaVZ— Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) February 11, 2021

Me at 15. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EvWlhd3QWL— Meredith Ann when I'm in trouble. Meri otherwise. (@dresserlook) February 11, 2021

me at 15 pic.twitter.com/usYOLXdT5p— Angelena Anderson (@AngelenaMaurice) February 11, 2021

Dwayne aka Rock is busy promoting the new show 'Young Rock' that talks about his childhood for which he had featured on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. That is when is childhood picture was shared on the screens.