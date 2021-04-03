The Same Asteroid That Wiped Out Dinosaurs May Have Led to Creation of the Amazon Rainforest

Co-author of the study, Dr Mónica Carvalhofrom the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institution in Panama, used fossilized pollen and leaves to characterize the changes that took place in northern South American forests at this time. Their observation showed that not only were there changes in species composition, but they were also able to infer changes in forest structure. Examining over 50,000 fossil pollen records and more than 6,000 leaf fossils from before and after the impact, the team of scientists found that cone-bearing plants called conifers and ferns were quite common before the massive asteroid struck the region that is now the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.
The study finds widespread extinctions of plant diversity after the asteroid left its devastating impact, especially among gymnosperms. A new form of plant species took birth after the asteroid impact and researchers say it was Angiosperm taxa that came to dominate the forests over the 6 million years of the recovery period when the vegetation began to resemble that of modern lowland neotropical forest. The leaf data also indicates that the forest canopy evolved from relatively open to closed and layered that led to increased vertical stratification and a larger diversity of plant growth forms.