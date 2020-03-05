The Shining: Did Stephen King’s Novel Predict the Coronavirus Outbreak 16 Years Ago?

The Coronavirus outbreak has not just created panic but also giving birth to a lot of myths around the virus.

Earlier, there were claims about the incident being cited in a 1981 novel, titled "The Eyes of Darkness" written by best-selling US author Dean Koontz. The novel mentions ‘Wuhan-400’, a biological weapon created in a laboratory, wiping out a large number of people.

Now, another iconic book is being reported to have predicted the ongoing outbreak in the past.

"The Stand", an epic horror-fantasy by Stephen King, has attracted all the attention for its detailed description of what happens in society after an accidental release of a strain of influenza.

The strain, modified for biological warfare, ends up resulting in an apocalyptic pandemic and kills over 99% of the world’s population.

Netizens have linked the COVID-19 virus to the fictional super-flu in King’s 1978 novel. This has brought the book back into the conversation.

This is not it.

Various other pandemic novels are being talked about for their descriptions of similar situations.

These include Michael Crichton’s "The Andromeda Strain", Robin Cook’s "Outbreak", Max Brooks’ "World War Z" and "The Zombie Survival Guide".

In fact, the Emily St. John Mandel’s "Station Eleven" in 2014 also mentions about a deadly plague, known as the "Georgia Flu".