'The Shining' Twins 'Appearing' in Marjorie Taylor Greene's Old Video Spooks Twitter

As Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account got banned for spreading Covid-19 misninformation, Twitterati understandably put forth their opinions. Twitter said Sunday it has permanently suspended the personal account of the Republican congresswoman, who is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and is also known for making outlandish anti-vaccine claims and other false statements about the coronavirus pandemic. In the midst of this, one Twitter user came up with an entirely different concern. An old video of a presser being addressed by Greene had something “spooky" going on in the background. It was what you’d least expect: the creepy twins from ‘The Shining’ movie. Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic is a cult favourite and the creepy twin girls in identical attire are the most (un)popular of the unhinged characters. Being an anti-vaxxer is bad enough; so how did ‘The Shining’ twins end up in the middle of all this?

If Twitter users are to be believed and because supernatural appearances in Twitter videos are often that way, the clip has obviously been doctored. They claimed that it was a duplication of one of the girls, perhaps done in haste for a quick laugh. One user pointed out, “…It’s manipulated. Look at foot of one on left. The masking around it falls off a bit for a moment. It’s clipped & duplicated." Almost everyone agreed, but no one could figure out why anyone would take the pains to do it. As Twitter users could be seen saying, “it seemed to serve no purpose". Regardless, here is how everything went down.

There's something very spooky going on in the background of the Marjorie Taylor Greene press conference.@StephenKing pic.twitter.com/ntHDjnDqsi— Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) January 2, 2022

Nope. It’s manipulated. Look at foot of one on left. The masking around it falls off a bit for a moment. It’s clipped & duplicated.— brian k (@dinkyvision) January 2, 2022

I don't know who doubled the image of the woman in the blue dress from the original video, but this is brilliant.Hats off to you, whoever you may be. — Done_With_It_Already!! (@satchmo547) January 3, 2022

Here is the original picture… pic.twitter.com/Gz9wfBogC5— Diana's 2 Sense 😷☣️ (@DianaHollins) January 3, 2022

Even the shining twins have slight differences. This is an edited video obviously.— Nancy J 😷 #DoomsdayProphet 😝 (@nardwien) January 3, 2022

There’s something incredibly creepy going on in the foreground too…— Neo! (@Neoonecattorul1) January 3, 2022

The Twitter account ‘Paul Lee Teeks’ is a known sharer of manipulated funny content, so there you have it. No one knows whether the real creepy thing is what happened (or didn’t happen) in the background or why anyone thought it would be funny. But if Twitter users are to be believed, funny it is.

Greene’s personal account — @mtgreenee — for repeated violations of its Covid misinformation policy. She still has access to her official Twitter handle, which is @RepMTG. Greene used the personal one more frequently. “We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement sent to AFP.

“We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," it added. Twitter did not specify exactly what Greene said to deserve this punishment.

(With inputs from AFP)

