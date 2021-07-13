The Simpsons Had Already 'Predicted' Richard Branson's Epic Space Travel

2020 coronavirus to murder hornets to US Capitol Hill violence to Beirut blast to Kamala Harris’ symbolic purple dress at Inauguration, American animated sitcom ‘The Simpsons’ has “predicted" it all. Now, we have a new addition to the list and it has something to do with Sir Richard Branson‘s recent adventure. The 70-year-old British billionaire on Sunday jetted off to space in what can only be called an ambitious project that turned reality aboard the Virgin Galactic ‘Unity 22’ spaceflight.

The spaceflight clocked 85 kilometers as it crossed the boundary of space the US said. Gorgeous live-streaming showed the crew experiencing weightlessness as they gazed out of their windows to admire the Earth’s curvature.

While Branson admittedly said on the camera that as a kid he looked up to the stars, the man had already visited space years ago. At least, on a tv show.

How can The Simpsons show predict every Damn thing? 😯 pic.twitter.com/9wt3uSbiFh— Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) July 12, 2021

Branson, who also has actor and producer titles to his name alongside being the Virgin owner, has made several cameos on The Simpsons in episodes including “The War of Art," “The Burns and the Bees," “Loan-a Lisa," noted the Simpsons Fandom page.

Meanwhile, speaking from the very special seat floating in the sky, Branson sent out an inspirational message to all the dreamers.

“To all you kids down there, I was once a child with a dream. Looking up to the stars. Now, I’m an adult in a spaceship with lots of other wonderful adults looking down to our beautiful, beautiful Earth," an ecstatic Branson said.

“To the next generation of dreamers, if we can do this, just imagine what you can do," he further added before unlatching his belt and soaking in space with the rest of the crew.

