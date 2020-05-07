'The Simpsons' Had 'Predicted' the 2020 Coronavirus Outbreak and Murder Hornets in 1993

Turns out, The Simpsons really have predicted it all.

While the world reels from a global pandemic, an episode from 1993 started becoming viral on the Internet again - for predicting both the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the murder hornets which followed, in the same year.





The 1993 episode titled "Marge in Chains" (Season 4, Episode 21) shows a mysterious virus from Asia invading the town of Springfield. The virus starts in Japan, where a sick factory employee in Japan sneezes into numerous packages containing juicers, that multiple people in Springfield buy - and on opening the packages, contract the disease.

The symptoms of the virus, which is called the 'Osaka Flu' turn out to be eerily similar to today's coronavirus crisis - all symptoms of a common flu.

The disease spreads quickly through their current town, and they battle it in the same way as the entire world currently reels under the coronavirus pandemic - without a cure.





Looking for a cure, even a 'placebo' a mob forms, demanding answers from a doctor. In their frenzy, they find a box labeled "Killer Bees," which crashes to the ground, opening and unleashing a large swarm of the deadly insects into the horrified crowd.





A clip of the scene has gone viral on Twitter after a user posted it.





Shit the simpsons really did predict 2020 pic.twitter.com/dadM5jvLrB — Eddie D’ohgrou (@didgeridougrou) May 6, 2020

Too similar to our current situation of murder hornets?





Those two weren't the only things eerily similar - the episode also included Springfield's mayor not taking the virus seriously.

As 2020 continues to shock people with newer things, perhaps The Simpsons is the show we should eb turning to to figure out if there are more predictions.