BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'The Simpsons' Had 'Predicted' the 2020 Coronavirus Outbreak and Murder Hornets in 1993

Image credits: YouTube.

Image credits: YouTube.

An episode of the Simpsons from 1993 seems to have accurately predicted 2020!

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 9:00 AM IST
Share this:

Turns out, The Simpsons really have predicted it all.

While the world reels from a global pandemic, an episode from 1993 started becoming viral on the Internet again - for predicting both the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the murder hornets which followed, in the same year.


The 1993 episode titled "Marge in Chains" (Season 4, Episode 21) shows a mysterious virus from Asia invading the town of Springfield. The virus starts in Japan, where a sick factory employee in Japan sneezes into numerous packages containing juicers, that multiple people in Springfield buy - and on opening the packages, contract the disease.

The symptoms of the virus, which is called the 'Osaka Flu' turn out to be eerily similar to today's coronavirus crisis - all symptoms of a common flu.

The disease spreads quickly through their current town, and they battle it in the same way as the entire world currently reels under the coronavirus pandemic - without a cure.


Looking for a cure, even a 'placebo' a mob forms, demanding answers from a doctor. In their frenzy, they find a box labeled "Killer Bees," which crashes to the ground, opening and unleashing a large swarm of the deadly insects into the horrified crowd.


A clip of the scene has gone viral on Twitter after a user posted it.


Too similar to our current situation of murder hornets?


Those two weren't the only things eerily similar - the episode also included Springfield's mayor not taking the virus seriously.

As 2020 continues to shock people with newer things, perhaps The Simpsons is the show we should eb turning to to figure out if there are more predictions.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading