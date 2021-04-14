The Simpsons' Hank Azaria Wants to Apologise to Every Indian for Voicing Racist Apu

Actor Hank Azaria who voiced the (un)popular role of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the brown Indian grocery store owner in the animated American television series ‘The Simpsons’ says he needs to apologise to every Indian for the role. Apu, who became widely decried as a racial stereotype after a 2017 documentary titled ‘The Problem with Apu’ pointed out the many ways that the character - voiced by a Caucasian actor, projected Indian-Americans in the United States. While the maker of the show Matt Groening has long faced criticism over the character and his reaction to later criticism, Azaria has now revealed in an interview that he feels he should apologise to every Indian for voicing the character.

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is a recurring character in the animated TV series. He is an Indian-American immigrant proprietor who runs a popular convenience store in Springfield. Although best known for his catchphrase, “Thank you, come again," Apu had drawn attention outside the world of The Simpsons because of the white voice actor Hank Azaria who lent his voice for Apu. Things escalated after comedian and ardent The Simpsons follower Hari Kondabolu made a documentary called The Problem With Apu in 2017. It had shown how the representation of South Asians in the show changed when a South Asian character was made and voiced by white people.

It was in early 2020 that Azaria took the decision of standing aside from playing Apu. Speaking to Slash film, the actor said, “All we know there is I won’t be doing the voice anymore unless there’s some way to transition it or something". Speaking about his experiences and learnings from voicing the long-standing Indian character on the Armchair Expert podcast, Azaria said, “I really do apologize…It’s important. I apologize for my part in creating that and participating in that. Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize. And sometimes I do."

Azaria related an incident where he had been interacting with children from his son’s school and met Indian-American children who told him that Apu was “practically a slur".

Series creator, Matt Groening has, however, defended the character and recently announced in March that they are planning to revive the character with more appropriate casting.

