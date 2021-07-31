The ‘Skinniest’ London Home is Now For Sale at Rs 17.5 Crore

An extremely narrow house in London that is roughly four-feet-wide is on the market for about Rs 17.5 crore. The house is located in Kensington’s Ceylon Street, a street popular with A-list celebrities. Multiple Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis once used to live in this neighbourhood. The house is referred to as the “skinniest” in the UK’s capital. The front of the streamlined building is grey with a circular window on top. It looks tiny from the front as it is squished in between two existing buildings, but don’t be fooled by its outer appearance. The house has all the space you will ever need.

Spread in an area of around 1,587 sq ft, the house has three bedrooms across four floors that include a mezzanine on the lower ground and ground floors. It has large windows from the roof to the floor to boost natural light. On the ground floor of the property is an open-floor plan dining room, a reception room and a full modern kitchen. At the back of the room, glass doors and full-sized window roof make the place feel like an atrium.

Just off the upper reception, there is a study room which can alternatively be used as a home office space. On the upper floors are three bedrooms, a bathroom and en-suite shower room. There is also a main bedroom suite on the top floor of the house.

The building has many porthole windows. The main doors lead out onto a garden which has a water feature. The place also has fixtures and fittings designed in order to make the best use of the area. The decor is bright and neutral with white walls which have pops of greenery.

The narrow house was constructed in 1987 by an architect-turned-rockstar, Henry Harrison. He later became a member of the British band, Mystery Jets.

