The Stairs from the Iconic Scene in 'Joker' Have Become a Popular Tourist Destination

One of the most iconic scenes from Todd Phillip's Joker sees Joaquin Phoenix, who stars as the titular character, dancing down the steps after completing his transition and becoming The Joker.

Now, it seems, the iconic steps have quickly turned into a tourist attraction after people worked out the location from the scene and are now heading there in large numbers.

According to a story in Indy100, the stairs connecting Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx, in New York City, is the place where the iconic scene was filmed.

A host of fans are now flocking to the steps to pose for social media photos.

While some have posted snaps from the film, claiming that Joaquin Phoenix "dancing and smoking" on the stairs is one of the "best things to ever happen in movies."

joaquin as joker dancing and smoking on those stairs is one of the best things to ever happen in movies. pic.twitter.com/mkP0RDJTYJ — kaz. (@joaquinsjoker) October 19, 2019

My favorite scene. He was finally free. — catsfortrump (@catsfortrump1) October 20, 2019

Then there were others who actually went out to pose on the stairs:

WENT TO THEM JOKER STAIRS pic.twitter.com/eK109XYWU4 — I'm trying to aliven't (@MetriAndReyes) October 12, 2019

"DINNERS READY!" *Me coming down the stairs after seeing Joker*: pic.twitter.com/fF1CG3gIEe — Boba Fetty Wap (@The_Green_Blur) October 19, 2019

I found the Joker stairs. Take the 4 train up to 167th Street in the Bronx. Photo: @OneMillicentCho and @cogitatotomato. pic.twitter.com/0xrTPM2tG9 — Eliza Romero | Aesthetic Distance (@aesthdistance1) October 18, 2019

However, not everyone is happy with the place gaining so much of popularity and an influx of visitors.

There has been a backlash to the trend with residents of the area being unhappy with so much of visitors to the spot.

While some of them have come out to say that they can tax "anyone visiting the joker stairs," there are others who encourage visitors that they carry a lot of cash.

legally as a bronx resident you're allowed and encouraged to tax anyone visiting the joker stairs — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 17, 2019

They're gonna turn the Bronx into a tourist trap because a clown danced on some stairs. — A very stable penis (@littletopo1) October 18, 2019

Please make sure you’re carrying cash. Everything around that area is cash only so make sure you have a lot of cash. And don’t be worried about the locals around the area they’re nice individuals https://t.co/hDmAs6iq2u — Serg (@BornHooligan_) October 18, 2019

