The Stairs from the Iconic Scene in 'Joker' Have Become a Popular Tourist Destination

One of the most iconic scenes from Todd Phillip's Joker sees Joaquin Phoenix dancing down the steps after completing his transition and becoming The Joker.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
One of the most iconic scenes from Todd Phillip's Joker sees Joaquin Phoenix, who stars as the titular character, dancing down the steps after completing his transition and becoming The Joker.

Now, it seems, the iconic steps have quickly turned into a tourist attraction after people worked out the location from the scene and are now heading there in large numbers.

According to a story in Indy100, the stairs connecting Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx, in New York City, is the place where the iconic scene was filmed.

A host of fans are now flocking to the steps to pose for social media photos.

While some have posted snaps from the film, claiming that Joaquin Phoenix "dancing and smoking" on the stairs is one of the "best things to ever happen in movies."

Then there were others who actually went out to pose on the stairs:

However, not everyone is happy with the place gaining so much of popularity and an influx of visitors.

There has been a backlash to the trend with residents of the area being unhappy with so much of visitors to the spot.

While some of them have come out to say that they can tax "anyone visiting the joker stairs," there are others who encourage visitors that they carry a lot of cash.

