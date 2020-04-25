BUZZ

1-MIN READ

The Story Behind the Viral Photo of Dogs Comforting Each Other Will Break Your Heart

Image credits: GoFundMe.

Image credits: GoFundMe.

Kris, who was a tattoo artist by profession, had lost his life after he slipped while descending towards a creek.

A heartbreaking photo of two dogs comforting each other after the death of their owner will most certainly move you.

As per a report published in the Mirror, the two pit bulls were rescued from the site where their owner, identified as Kris Busching, had passed away.

Kris, who was a tattoo artist by profession, had lost his life after he slipped while descending towards a creek.

The incident occurred after their hiking experience got terrible wrong while exploring a place in Colorado in the United States. The trio got lost and was without food and water for three a period of three days.

Fortunately, both the pooches survived and were rescued a day after the tattoo artist’s death.

The report added that the dogs, Tonka and Little P, did not leave their master’s side even after he passed away and were with him till the rescue team arrived.

Currently, Tonka and Little P are undergoing treatment for their injuries. In various photos that have been shared by an organisation that is raising funds for the two, one can see how adorably the two dogs are comforting each other in this time of grief and pain.

As per the charity organisation, they will be looking for a home that is willing to adopt both the dog brothers together. But as of now, they have been kept in separate foster homes for better recovery.

