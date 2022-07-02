The 'Stranger Things' Reunion Everyone Was Waiting For? It Finally Happened

The ‘Stranger Things’ finale sent Netflix crashing and had an equally devastating effect on the lives of regular viewers. Apart from having to find out what to do with their lives till Season 5 comes out, they also have to deal with the emotional fallout. If you haven’t watched the Stranger Things volume 2 episodes yet, this might be a good time to stop reading because disclaimer: spoilers ahead. Jim Hopper and Eleven’s bond that has built up over the years, making them father and daughter in every way that counts, saw the happiest culmination fans could have asked for.

Hopper, Joyce (who have returned from Russia in one piece) and Eleven reunite in the final few moments of the finale in a huge tearjerker of a scene. Eleven tearfully tells him she had kept the door open “three inches”, that it was because she had never given up hope for him. Joyce, too, gets her reunion with her two boys. What’s more, now both Hopper and Eleven sport a similar kind of look. Fans of the series, naturally, could not hold in their emotions.

ELEVEN AND HOPPER REUNION. IVE BEEN WAITING YEARS #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/2WIwkVuwbK — shauna ❦ st4 spoilers | talia burns ミ☆ (@uptonmoore) July 1, 2022

eleven and hopper's reunion brought me a bucket of tears especially when she said that she kept the door open three inches #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/sxmhMyGbCX — erin (@peliculaluvr) July 1, 2022

how am i ever supposed to go with my life after the hopper and eleven reunion — erin ST VOL. 2 SPOILERS ‼️ (@lukesmeadows) July 1, 2022

– WHY IS NO ONE TALKIN' ABT THE HOPPER AND ELEVEN REUNION HELLO THAT SCENE WAS MY LAST STRAW AND BROKE THE HELL OUT OF ME pic.twitter.com/B6wTHm8pEw — ja clod; (@bishhhsoul) July 1, 2022

the hopper and eleven reunion is everything i could’ve asked for — sava | saw MoM (@wcrthysteve) July 1, 2022

Eleven and Hopper's reunion had me in tears OF COURSE. I loved how El always let the door open 3 inches the entire Season just in case and she even told him that it was because she never stopped believing. — ⚔️ (tranger hings ) (@tvshowtweeter_) July 1, 2022

Although there’s a lot that fans want fixed regarding the outcome their favourite characters met (think: Eddie, Will, Max), with suggestions that the Upside Down might be leaking into Hawkins, the Eleven-Hopper reunion gave viewers exactly what they had hoped for.

