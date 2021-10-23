The Stuff of Nightmares: Parasite Replaces Fish's Tongue in Texas Park

The internet can be an enlightening place, providing you with information you never sought but were lucky enough to stumble upon. A recent example of that is a Facebook post shared by Galveston Island State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife, earlier this week. The post shared an informative fact about aquatic wildlife and how a fish found its tongue replaced by a parasite. Sharing the spooky picture of an Atlantic Croaker fish with its mouth open, the Facebook post showed how a parasitic isopod has made its place inside the fish’s mouth.

“Martian spotted at Galveston Island State Park. Ok, so not really, but this is still pretty spooky. Inside this Atlantic Croaker’s mouth is a parasitic isopod called a tongue-eating louse,” read the caption.

The parks authority explained that this parasite detaches the fish’s tongue and attaches itself to the mouth. In this manner, it becomes the fish’s tongue. “The parasite then feeds on the fish’s mucus. It also happens to be the only known case where a parasite functionally replaces a host’s organ,” the caption added.

Before you get all freaked out by the parasite, the Galveston Island State Park did clarify that it does not kill the fish or affect humans.

The post has been shared on Facebook close to 3,000 times since it was posted on October 19. Netizens were both intrigued and shocked by the pic.

One user wrote, “I know that some say it won’t hurt you but I would never eat any fish if this thing was found inside it.” Another user wrote, “That is terrifying.”

Some shared their own experience of encountering such fish. “I stay in Baytown and catch them all the time with them on it, mainly the fins and in its mouth but I stopped eating a fish after I seen it who knows what it does,” read the comment.

