News18 » Buzz
2-min read

The Tale of Two Hashtags #ISupportDelhiPolice and #HindusAgainstCAA And Why it's Trending

With many coming down on Jamia students and terming them as 'Jihadists', '#ISupportDelhiPolice' trended on Twitter, while #HindusAgainstCAA stated that Hindus too stand against the Act.

Shreya Basak | News18.com@ShreyaBasak5

Updated:December 16, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
The Tale of Two Hashtags #ISupportDelhiPolice and #HindusAgainstCAA And Why it's Trending
Image credits: Twitter.

The situation in Delhi turned grave on Sunday evening despite a 'peace' march held by Jamia Milia students erupting into rounds of violent protest.

As many as three government buses were set ablaze and 50 students were detained as clashes broke between students and the Delhi Police. Several students were significantly injured as tear gas shells were tossed, bullets were fired and university properties were vandalised.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said the university saw around 200 students being injured when police stormed into the campus without permission.

In the context of the 'discriminatory' Citizenship Act, Jamia students, teachers and alumni said that said they had formed a coordination panel to hold peaceful protests against the amended Act.

While a major section of students from across the nation have taken to the streets, condemning the acts of the Delhi Police, another section of people, on Twitter, have come out in support of the Delhi Police and hailed the force to have nabbed the "protesting and rioting" students, calling them 'Jamia goons', 'hypocrites', 'religiously motivated' etc.

With many coming down on Jamia students and terming them as 'Jihadists', '#ISupportDelhiPolice' trended on Twitter. Adding onto this, few even quoted Chief Justice of India, S Bobde, who recently said, "Just because they happen to be students, it doesn't mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down. This is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop."

Here's how others sided with Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, another hashtag, #HindusAgainstCAA established the fact that only people from one particular religion are not protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Standing in solidarity with students of Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University, social media tweeted #HindusAgainstCAB condemning the passing of the 'divisive' bill.

