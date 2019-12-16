The Tale of Two Hashtags #ISupportDelhiPolice and #HindusAgainstCAA And Why it's Trending

The situation in Delhi turned grave on Sunday evening despite a 'peace' march held by Jamia Milia students erupting into rounds of violent protest.

As many as three government buses were set ablaze and 50 students were detained as clashes broke between students and the Delhi Police. Several students were significantly injured as tear gas shells were tossed, bullets were fired and university properties were vandalised.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said the university saw around 200 students being injured when police stormed into the campus without permission.

In the context of the 'discriminatory' Citizenship Act, Jamia students, teachers and alumni said that said they had formed a coordination panel to hold peaceful protests against the amended Act.

While a major section of students from across the nation have taken to the streets, condemning the acts of the Delhi Police, another section of people, on Twitter, have come out in support of the Delhi Police and hailed the force to have nabbed the "protesting and rioting" students, calling them 'Jamia goons', 'hypocrites', 'religiously motivated' etc.

With many coming down on Jamia students and terming them as 'Jihadists', '#ISupportDelhiPolice' trended on Twitter. Adding onto this, few even quoted Chief Justice of India, S Bobde, who recently said, "Just because they happen to be students, it doesn't mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down. This is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop."

Here's how others sided with Delhi Police.

CJI SA Bobde :- "Just because they happen to be students, It doesn't mean they can take law and order in their hands"#ISupportDelhiPolice — suraj dev mishra (@Suraj72679152) December 16, 2019

Shame on Jamia Goons Shame on Congress Rt if you agree#ISupportDelhiPolice https://t.co/x4cXSudBGE — Uday Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party) (@udaykumar0576) December 16, 2019

You guys are saying that this act is against the constitution and u r fighting for constitution,then why are you forgetting that constitution also says that it is our fundamental right To safeguard public property and to abjure violence.#ISupportDelhiPolice #JamiaMiliaIslamia pic.twitter.com/SSLd2Y9KRK — Vimal Mishra (@imvimal12) December 16, 2019

80% of Indians are watching silently on how 20% are destroying the nation violently#ISupportDelhiPolice #CAA2019 — ऋषभ Singh Chauhan (@rishavtrader) December 16, 2019

All rioting Jamia Famia students should not only be given tight treatment in lock-up but also their criminal communal acts should be recorded by Police so that in future no Govt job is given to them. These ungratefuls don't deserve anything.#ISupportDelhiPolice — Ashima (@AshiWords) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, another hashtag, #HindusAgainstCAA established the fact that only people from one particular religion are not protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Standing in solidarity with students of Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University, social media tweeted #HindusAgainstCAB condemning the passing of the 'divisive' bill.

Why is the Aligarh police vandalising public property? This was shot by NDTV reporter last night outside Aligarh University.#BJPburningIndia #HindusAgainstCAB #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/sXJTth1IrP — Samar Singh (@samar9) December 16, 2019

We aren't violent jihadis, we r ppl that dont want to see basic human rights denied after everything this country has been through. Its 2020 in a few weeks wake the fuck up#HindusAgainstCAB pic.twitter.com/szsNkZRQfw — Bubbles (@PieceOfShitue_) December 16, 2019

I'm an atheist born in a hindu family. I reject citizenship based on religion#HindusAgainstCAB — Mahatma Gandhi Sena (@dildar12) December 16, 2019

