The Texas Waiter Who Said He Was Called a 'Terrorist' Had Reportedly Cooked Up the 'Racist' Tipper Story

'We don’t tip terrorist,' a note which Calvin wrote himself, he admitted.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 24, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
Image credits: Khalil Cavil / Facebook
Khalil Cavil, a waiter from Texas, kicked up a social media storm earlier this week after he claimed in a Facebook post that he was not only refused a tip on a $108 bill but also received an extremely hurtful message from the customer.

While refusing to give any tip to Cavil, the customer highlighted his name ‘Khalil’ on the bill and wrote: “We don’t tip terrorist”.

Turns out, Cavil had cooked up the entire story.

“After further investigation, we have learned that our employee fabricated the entire story,” Saltgrass Steak House COO Terry Turney told Odessa American newspaper.

The customer who was banned from the restaurant following the outrage was later contacted and invited.

“The customer has been contacted and invited back to our restaurant to dine on us. Racism of any form is intolerable, and we will always act swiftly should it occur in any of our establishments. Falsely accusing someone of racism is equaling disturbing.”

Speaking to the newspaper, Cavil went on to admit that it was, in fact, him who actually wrote the note on the bill. While refusing to answer the reason behind why he wrote the racist message, he said, “I did write it. I don’t have an explanation. I made a mistake. There is no excuse for what I did.”

racist tip

Last week, Cavil had taken to Facebook to narrate the incident. (The post has now been deleted)

"At the moment I didn’t know what to think nor what to say, I was sick to my stomach," he wrote.

Cavil wrote that he shared the photo of the bill because he wants people to understand that this racism. "This hatred still exists," he wrote.

"Although, this is nothing new, it is still something that will test your faith. All day I’ve had to remind myself that Jesus died for these people too. I have decided to let this encourage me, and fuel me to change the world the only way I know how. So to all the haters out there, keep talkin, your only helping me step into my destiny!”

