GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

The Tower of London Lit Up With the Light of 10,000 Flames to Celebrate 100 Years of the End of WW I

Britain declared five-year-long World War I to be officially over on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, i.e, Nov 11, 1918.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 8:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Tower of London Lit Up With the Light of 10,000 Flames to Celebrate 100 Years of the End of WW I
A Yeoman Warder, commonly referred to as a 'Beefeater', stands amongst the first of thousands of lit flames which form part of an installation called 'Beyond the Deepening Shadow: The Tower Remembers', in the dry moat of the Tower of London, to mark the centenary of the end of World War One, Sunday Nov. 4, 2018. ( John Stillwell/PA via AP)
Loading...
This November marks the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I. The 'Great War', as it was then referred to, lasted for five years was crucial to the consequent course of political history in Europe and the entire world. The five-years-long war changed the face of modern warfare and was a turning point for world politics.

To commemorate the centennial anniversary, the Tower of London was lit up with the light of 10,000 flaming torches to remind the world of the brave who lost their lives in the war. The tower is hosting an event called "Beyond the Deepening Shadow: The Tower Remembers" from November 4 to November 11, the day that the historic armistice was signed and war was finally declared over in Britain.

The torches are going to be lit everyday from 5 pm to 9 pm by Yeoman Warders, ex-military officials and traditional guards of the Tower of London, better known by the name 'beefeaters'. Enthusiasts can also take guided tours of the inside of the tower.







Many on Twitter shared videos and photographs of the powerful sight.















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...