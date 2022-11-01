The Unusual Red River in Peru is a Marvel Of Nature, Old Video Goes Viral

The beauty of nature never ceases to amaze us. You can imagine the wildest of experiences and the reality turns even more delightful. One such fascinating marvel of nature is the Red River in Peru. An old clip now going viral over Twitter showcases just how perfect it looks. What seems like a drone shot takes us on a journey down the river stream. In the picturesque greens of Peru, the red river stands out. Its fast current creates beautiful ripples. Since being posted on Monday, the clip now has almost 4 million views. Take a peek at the nature’s marvel here:

Social media users are absolutely amazed by the video. They are sure it is an even more breathtaking sight in person. Some wondered if consuming the water was possible. Whether it would give them superpowers. Others compared it to different kinds of drinks. Everything from wine to strawberry milk! “That must be something to see for sure. For some reason I thought of strawberry milk when I first saw it,” a user wrote.

Another user explained how this exactly happens. They commented, “The phenomenon that causes the red river is due to the soil erosion from different mineral deposits present in the vibrant layers of the Mountains and valleys. The Red coloring is the result of the existence of red sandstone full of iron oxide.”

“I now imagine a country where some rivers run with wine and some with pomegranate juice, where the fish taste like oranges, and the birds all sing songs in Spanish. You can only go there with the proper invitation,” read a comment.

This is not the only marvel of nature in Peru. The country is also home to Rainbow Mountain, originally known as Vinicunca, found in the Andes mountains. The mountain is known for its natural, multi-colored view at 5,200m above sea level. The rainbow-like appearance is created by the sediment of minerals throughout the area. The mountain showcases colors like turquoise, lavender, gold and others. However, this is only a recent discovery due to the snow melting that revealed the hidden gem. It has even been listed in National Geographic’s “Top 100 Places To Visit Before You Die” list.

