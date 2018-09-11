English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Doraemon!!!! Pick Up the Call': UPSC Website Hacked, Displays Photo of Cartoon
When accessed, the website also plays the title track of Doraemon.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website handled by the government was hacked late on Monday.
When accessed, the homepage (http://www.upsc.gov.in/) of the website showed a photo of Doraemon cartoon along with the caption: “Doraemon!!!! Pick up the call”. The page also shows "I.M. STEWPEED" at the bottom, while the title track of the cartoon played in the background.
Incidentally, the hack came on the day the UPSC Recruitment 2018 application the recruitment process began on the online services web portal of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Several users took to Twitter and posted screenshots of the hacked website. Some tagged the official handles of PM, Digital India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology among others, asking them to fix the website.
A user also posted a video of the defaced website on YouTube.
This, however, isn't the first time a government website of India has been infiltrated by hackers.
The Supreme Court of India’s website was hacked earlier this April and a Brazilian hack team was suspected to be behind the attack.
The website, supremecourtofindia.nic.in, displayed an image that resembled a ‘leaf’ and said ‘hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam’ on top. The website is currently down.
upsc website Hacked pic.twitter.com/4uACHndsVs
— Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) September 11, 2018
is #upsc site hacked???
When i try to open it display's doraemon picture.
@PMOIndia @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/mblf3NlRyv
— Yashpratap kantharia (@Yashpratap96) September 10, 2018
The website of UPSC has been hacked!!😳😳 pic.twitter.com/OFpHy9k56t
— Ruchika Chaubey (@chaubeyruchii) September 10, 2018
@PMOIndia @upsc website of upsc hacked by someone #upschack pic.twitter.com/MyOAe4vwWa
— Vardhaman Bothara (@vardhaman_rb) September 10, 2018
#Breaking
Official website of UPSC has been hacked.
Hackers have put Doraemon's pictures on the Website.#UPSC #UPSC2019 pic.twitter.com/EXVZBvefr8
— Anuj Verma (@m_AnujOfficial) September 10, 2018
Upsc site us hacked.. pic of doraemon is there with a popping heart..
Check fast..
Retweet it #UPSCHacked@aajtak @abpnewstv https://t.co/cotvS2IDbK pic.twitter.com/WMU5piLqSK
— subhamoy mandal (@iSubhamoy) September 10, 2018
UPSC site Hacked!!!!@narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/XqJu09M9ZO
— Gautam Shubham🇮🇳 (@oye_gautam) September 10, 2018
