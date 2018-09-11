GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

'Doraemon!!!! Pick Up the Call': UPSC Website Hacked, Displays Photo of Cartoon

When accessed, the website also plays the title track of Doraemon.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2018, 9:01 AM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website handled by the government was hacked late on Monday.

When accessed, the homepage (http://www.upsc.gov.in/) of the website showed a photo of Doraemon cartoon along with the caption: “Doraemon!!!! Pick up the call”. The page also shows "I.M. STEWPEED" at the bottom, while the title track of the cartoon played in the background.

Incidentally, the hack came on the day the UPSC Recruitment 2018 application the recruitment process began on the online services web portal of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).



Several users took to Twitter and posted screenshots of the hacked website. Some tagged the official handles of PM, Digital India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology among others, asking them to fix the website.






















A user also posted a video of the defaced website on YouTube.

This, however, isn't the first time a government website of India has been infiltrated by hackers.

The Supreme Court of India’s website was hacked earlier this April and a Brazilian hack team was suspected to be behind the attack.

The website, supremecourtofindia.nic.in, displayed an image that resembled a ‘leaf’ and said ‘hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam’ on top. The website is currently down.
