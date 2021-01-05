The Weeknd Changes Instagram Profile Photo to Fan's Masterpiece after Singer's Sketch Goes Viral

The Weeknd has definitely got an eye for true art.

If you follow artists or celebrities on social media, you must have probably come across the fanart they often share from their accounts with millions of followers. Some do it regularly (read: Amitabh Bachchan), some not so much.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, the popular Canadian singer, took the fanart appreciation one notch up recently after he stumbled upon a poorly drawn portrait of himself-- a form of "art" that has its own fanbase on the web.

The art was shared by Twitter user Ballpoint Papi @Tw1tterPicasso a few years ago but the illustration only got picked up recently after a different user posted the same portrait on the microblogging site.

Nonetheless, as soon as fans noticed the profile photo update by the 30-year-old singer, they lost their collective calm. One tweet sharing the same received as many as 125K + retweets across the platform alone.

Things only got better from here. Come this weekend, The Weeknd actually went ahead and changed his Instagram display picture with the viral fanart.

The Weeknd playing along gave birth to a fresh, new Internet trend called: "I drew The Weeknd" and the results keep getting better and better.

i drew the weeknd pic.twitter.com/0cgqcS4m6Z — Abels wife (@stargirlhoursxo) January 3, 2021

Hi, I also drew The Weeknd pic.twitter.com/7Uy9gKo1Mz — brendamichelle (@BrendaMichelle_) January 3, 2021

i drew the weeknd because why not pic.twitter.com/wJNXEnvHcp — الشاي بلبن المزمزء (@Shaybelaban_) January 4, 2021

i DrEw ThE WeEkNd pic.twitter.com/QmFcJQQ6aS — LeoXO (@ReppingXO) January 3, 2021

guys i drew the weeknd pic.twitter.com/K4BYtdRgei — sarah (@oakonthetrack) January 5, 2021

The Weeknd is going through all these masterpieces we hope!