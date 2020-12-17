We Collectively Googled How Lobsters Communicate and Learnt That They Squirt Urine to Say 'Howdy'

Like every year, Google has a way of showing us the mirror. And like every year, we realise that we are a bunch of curious species. In the year 2020, the most trending question on Google was: How do lobsters communicate? This was revealed in Google's top trends of 2020.

The internet is a minefield of information, matching the myriad queries that often strike the web aficionados who type away furiously to gleam knowledge off it. One such question that has been haunting users on the internet is a peculiar yet interesting one- How do lobsters communicate?

Searches for this question reached an all-time high on Google this year.

The answer to the same isn't any less weird. Instead of a more touchy-feely mode of communication, the creatures actually eject urine out of their bladder bags which are, wait for it, placed on either side of their heads and nozzle to release the urine. The squirted out urine is however not just plain old waste. It contains chemicals that the creatures use to give out messages of various intensity.

So what prompted the internet to go down this search? Well, as like many others this too doesn't have an explanation but it sure caught a lot of attention and made for an interesting read. Several users also peaked up on searches surrounding lobsters, with some asking whether they feel pain when dunked in boiling water to some wonder they scream during it.

But like the pee-to-communicate tidbit of information, the creatures come with their string of odd mannerism which are fascinating to learn.

The creatures can apparently be left or right clawed or even ambidextrous. Also, similar to flies, they recognise food using the senses in their legs.

The female lobsters shed their skins while mating. A female can pair up with a male for over 14-15 days until her shell comes back and it can also hold on to a sperm for 1-2 years before fertilizing them to lay eggs.

An interesting piece of information here is also that these creatures do NOT mate for life. Yes, they practise serial monogamy for about two weeks. But dominant male mates with many female lobsters over a period of weeks, thus negating the pop-culture myth propagated by everyone's favourite Friends!

The crustaceans have had an interesting history as back in were in 17th century, these would be available in huge abundance so much so that this was also considered beneath the rich man's taste buds and thus became more of a poor man’s dish, only suited to feed slaves, servants, prisoners. The term actually comes from Old English's loppestre, meaning spidery creature.