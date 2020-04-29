Therapeutic Art: UK Man is Tattooing Himself Every Day Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

We all are looking forward to doing different activities during the lockdown, including dancing, painting or cooking. But one man in the UK has taken the isolation phase to another level. A tattoo artist in Walthamstow, north-east London, is drawing a tattoo on his body every day during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.







Chris Woodhead has been getting inked ever since he turned 18. However, the dad-to-be took this love to the next level, leaving little space on his skin for any new tattoo.







Talking to The New York Post, Chris revealed, “I started tattooing myself every day to create some kind of structure to our now seemingly aimless days. It feels special that my body is evolving so much through the process. I will continue until I run out of space completely”.







The 33-year-old man already had around 1,000 tattoos on his skin before the beginning of quarantine. With 40 days into the isolation, Chris has drawn 40 new tattoos on his skin.





He keeps posting pictures of his everyday art on the Instagram page, giving people updates on his tattoos.

The miniature tattoos are taking up all the space on his body. Chris revealed to BBC that now he has very little space left.







“If I’m truly honest, I look ridiculous — I look like a piece of blue cheese. There is very little space left that I can actually reach,” he said.







He further said that he will save some space to make tattoos in honour of his expected child. His wife, Ema, is due in July.

