Therapy Dogs Can Help Reduce Physical Pain Too, Finds Study

Spending time with dogs not only helps in dealing with stress and anxiety but can also be beneficial in countering physical pain to the extent of being medicinal. The observations were made in the findings of a recent study published in the PLOS One journal. Led by Colleen Dell, professor at the University of Saskatchewan, the team of researchers of the study analysed the effects of interaction with therapy dogs. The report considers the experience of 198 patients in the emergency room of different hospitals in Canada.

The patients were asked to report their pain on a scale of 1 to 0, with 10 signifying the highest intensity of the pain. They then were divided into two groups, and while one group received the company of dogs, the other did not get any intervention. A total of 97 patients were placed in the therapy group while the others were in the control group. Individuals in the therapy group participated in a 10-minute visit to the longs in the emergency room of the hospitals.

The report claims that 43 percent of the patients who visited the therapy dogs experienced a reduction in physical pain, 48 percent reported a drop in anxiety, 46 percent reported less depression and 41 felt improved well-being.

However, there was not much difference in the heartbeat and blood pressure levels of the patients. The therapy dogs used for the study were first sanitized by the healthcare workers.

Speaking to CNN, Professor Dell said that study proves that we should finally stop doubting the usefulness of therapy dogs in a medicinal context and focus on integrating them with the health care teams.

The findings show that being around dogs was not only helpful for the patients but could even provide required optimism to healthcare workers. This may especially be beneficial in the turbulent time of the COVID-19 pandemic where health workers have been overburdened with work in life-threatening conditions.

