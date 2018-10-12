'There Are Infinite Universes, And Alternate Universes' and Other Things Kanye Told Trump at Oval Office
He also revealed his phone password to the whole world - on live TV.
Even though, all of his actions have drawn him flak form the American film and music industry, and the black community at large.
At a much-awaited meeting, Kanye met Trump at the oval office - and said a bunch of things, including how he loved "this guy" implying Trump.
In a monologue which people likened to a 'soliloquy' and Twitter can't stop talking about, Kanye said a bunch of bizarre things to Trump. Here's looking at a few.
1. "When I put this hat on, I feel like Superman. That's my favorite Superhero."
(The hat he referred to was the 'Make America Great Again' which he also wore to this meeting.)
Kanye West to Trump “when I put this hat on I felt like super man” he says of MAGA hat via @JenniferJJacobs
— Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 11, 2018
2. "It is good energy in this" (Referring to the Oval office.)
Trump asks Kanye: “how does it feel to be in the Oval Office?” Kanye: “oh! It is good energy in this.” — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) October 11, 2018
3. "There's infinite number of universes. And alternate universes."
This statement started off a speech which spiraled into a complete different direction from where it started.
Here’s that long, rambling Kanye speech from inside the Oval Office that everyone is talking about. pic.twitter.com/RkcnPORdYb
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 11, 2018
4. "You stopped the war."
He referred to the North Korea Summit which Americas seemed to know very little about.
Kanye West and Trump get into foreing policy. via @jenniferjjacbos Someone in the room mentions North Korea Trump: “that was headed for war,” Kanye: “you stopped the war” Trump: “we stopped the war” “nice of you to say that because that’s a big thing” — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 11, 2018
5. "I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy."
He added how he had grown up in families with 'male energies' and hence, didn't relate to Hillary's campaign.
More Kanye on Trump: "My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I’m married to a family where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy. It’s beautiful though."
Kanye also said Trump gave him “a Superman cape” to help do good. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 11, 2018
6. "We gotta set Ford to have the highest design, the dopest cars. The fly-est, freshest, most amazing car."
A lot of words in context of trying to get Ford to develop a car, which could just been substituted with an easier synonym - 'best.'
7. "There’s a trap door that people fall through then 'end up next to the Unabomber."
Talking about the 13th amendment, which prohibits slavery, he added that it was something akin to a trap door, and "Would you build a trap door that if you mess up and accidentally something happen?"
8. "iPlane 1, designed by Apple"
In an idea for Trump's space fleet, Kanye promoted the idea of an 'iPlane.' And turns out, it wasn't even his own original idea.
9. “It was from the soul. I just channelled it.”
After his soliloquy ended, Trump commented that it was impressive. Kanye had an answer to it.
This Trump-Kanye exchange, after Ye talked for 10 straight minutes:— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 11, 2018
TRUMP: “I tell you what that was pretty impressive. That was quite something.”
KANYE: "It was from the soul. I just channeled it.”
10. "I love this guy. I love you." This was followed up by Kanye hugging Trump.
Kanye West to Donald Trump "I love you, I love this guy" pic.twitter.com/WuJSS8xhym — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 11, 2018
Kanye also revealed his phone password, in front of the whole world - on live TV.
Image credits: Huffington Post
Kanye's antics didn't just stop there. He later showed up at an apple store and gave a 'Keynote' from on top of a table.
He just asked to give a “keynote” on top a table.
He’s doing it. pic.twitter.com/y30F1bU9aj
— Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 11, 2018
Apple Store employees wouldn’t comment on why Kanye was there, except one under his breath. Me: “Why was Kanye here?” Him: “Man, I think just being extra.” — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 11, 2018
Trump, however, seems to be very pleased with Kanye West. Maybe, we could see an actual #KanyeForPresident2024 happening.
Trump on Kanye: “He can speak for me any time he wants. he’s a smart cookie. He gets it.”— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 11, 2018
POOL:— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 11, 2018
Q: is he a future presidential candidate?
Trump:
“Could very well be.”
Kanye:
“Only after, 2024.”
