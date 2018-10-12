'There Are Infinite Universes, And Alternate Universes' and Other Things Kanye Told Trump at Oval Office



Kanye West to Trump “when I put this hat on I felt like super man” he says of MAGA hat via @JenniferJJacobs

— Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 11, 2018

Trump asks Kanye: “how does it feel to be in the Oval Office?” Kanye: “oh! It is good energy in this.” — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) October 11, 2018



Here’s that long, rambling Kanye speech from inside the Oval Office that everyone is talking about. pic.twitter.com/RkcnPORdYb

— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 11, 2018

Kanye West and Trump get into foreing policy. via @jenniferjjacbos Someone in the room mentions North Korea Trump: “that was headed for war,” Kanye: “you stopped the war” Trump: “we stopped the war” “nice of you to say that because that’s a big thing” — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 11, 2018



More Kanye on Trump: "My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I’m married to a family where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy. It’s beautiful though."

Kanye also said Trump gave him “a Superman cape” to help do good. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 11, 2018

This Trump-Kanye exchange, after Ye talked for 10 straight minutes:



TRUMP: “I tell you what that was pretty impressive. That was quite something.”



KANYE: "It was from the soul. I just channeled it.” — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 11, 2018

Kanye West to Donald Trump "I love you, I love this guy" pic.twitter.com/WuJSS8xhym — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 11, 2018



He just asked to give a “keynote” on top a table.

He’s doing it. pic.twitter.com/y30F1bU9aj



— Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 11, 2018

Apple Store employees wouldn’t comment on why Kanye was there, except one under his breath. Me: “Why was Kanye here?” Him: “Man, I think just being extra.” — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 11, 2018

Trump on Kanye: “He can speak for me any time he wants. he’s a smart cookie. He gets it.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 11, 2018

POOL:



Q: is he a future presidential candidate?



Trump:

“Could very well be.”



Kanye:

“Only after, 2024.” — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 11, 2018