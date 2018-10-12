GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
4-min read

'There Are Infinite Universes, And Alternate Universes' and Other Things Kanye Told Trump at Oval Office

He also revealed his phone password to the whole world - on live TV.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 12, 2018, 10:02 AM IST
Kanye, or Ye, has been supporting President Donald Trump for a while now. After he put a picture of himself in his "Make America Great Again" hat that drew him a lot of backlash, it has become evident that Kanye is doing everything he possibly can to support president Trump.

Even though, all of his actions have drawn him flak form the American film and music industry, and the black community at large.

At a much-awaited meeting, Kanye met Trump at the oval office - and said a bunch of things, including how he loved "this guy" implying Trump.

In a monologue which people likened to a 'soliloquy' and Twitter can't stop talking about, Kanye said a bunch of bizarre things to Trump. Here's looking at a few.

1. "When I put this hat on, I feel like Superman. That's my favorite Superhero."

(The hat he referred to was the 'Make America Great Again' which he also wore to this meeting.)



2. "It is good energy in this" (Referring to the Oval office.)



3. "There's infinite number of universes. And alternate universes."

This statement started off a speech which spiraled into a complete different direction from where it started.



4. "You stopped the war."

He referred to the North Korea Summit which Americas seemed to know very little about.



5. "I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy."

He added how he had grown up in families with 'male energies' and hence, didn't relate to Hillary's campaign.



6. "We gotta set Ford to have the highest design, the dopest cars. The fly-est, freshest, most amazing car."

A lot of words in context of trying to get Ford to develop a car, which could just been substituted with an easier synonym - 'best.'

7. "There’s a trap door that people fall through then 'end up next to the Unabomber."

Talking about the 13th amendment, which prohibits slavery, he added that it was something akin to a trap door, and "Would you build a trap door that if you mess up and accidentally something happen?"

8. "iPlane 1, designed by Apple"

In an idea for Trump's space fleet, Kanye promoted the idea of an 'iPlane.' And turns out, it wasn't even his own original idea.

9. “It was from the soul. I just channelled it.”

After his soliloquy ended, Trump commented that it was impressive. Kanye had an answer to it.



10. "I love this guy. I love you." This was followed up by Kanye hugging Trump.



Kanye also revealed his phone password, in front of the whole world - on live TV.



Image credits: Huffington Post

Kanye's antics didn't just stop there. He later showed up at an apple store and gave a 'Keynote' from on top of a table.





Trump, however, seems to be very pleased with Kanye West. Maybe, we could see an actual #KanyeForPresident2024 happening.






