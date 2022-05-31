'There Go My Reproducers': YouTuber Logan Paul Screams in Pain After Dog Attacks His Crotch

Playing with your dog is indeed fun but pets can be a bit unpredictable sometimes. American YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul got to know this recently with some pain. Logan shared a video on his Instagram page where he demonstrated how to use your pet dog for workouts. But, everything did not go as planned as the dog ended up biting Logan on his crotch. “Bad sound but there goes my reproducers,” the caption read.



In the clip, a shirtless Logan is seen standing beside a pool wearing red shorts and a yellow cap. He is accompanied by his dog, attached to the leash. In an attempt to enlighten the viewers with his workout tips with the dog, Logan tries to pull the animal towards him.

The dog is not that pleased with the idea of working together and tries to run away. As Logan still continues to pull the pet, he attacks the boxer on his testicles. This causes Logan to fall to the ground and scream in pain.

The video raked in more than 7.4 million views. Instagram users could not resist but flock to the comment section. “Wrong ball,” wrote one user. Another user got anxious watching the dog attack Logan and wrote “My stomach dropped watching this.”

Others chose to take a dig at the YouTuber. “The dog knew exactly what he was doing,” read a comment.

In 2018, Logan Paul stepped into the professional fighting arena. He got into boxing after fellow YouTuber KSI called him out for a fight. Although Logan lost the match, his passion for fitness and professional fighting continues.

Logan is also expanding his NFT (non-fungible token) business. His recent social media posts feature a bunch of polaroids that have been converted into NFTs. Earlier this month Logan’s first piece from his project with 99 Originals was sold for $60,000 (around Rs 46 lakh).

