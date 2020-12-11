There is a New Abomination in Town and it is a Bizarre Food Dish Called 'Chilli Jalebi'

The year 2020 has been extremely wretched, so even the most unimaginable things do not seem to shock us now. The new addition in the list of the bizarre things that have happened in 2020 are the ‘chilli jalebis.’ Yes, even the sound of that feels horrifying but someone actually prepared this dish, complete with bell peppers and spices.

The picture of this spicy jalebis has been shared on social media and you cannot blame people for being shocked. Tucked with different bell peppers, the traditional sweet dish jalebi looks like a misfit on that plate. The preparation looks the same as that of chilli paneer or chilli chicken but with jalebis on the plate, the food item looks too weird to eat.

Jalebi is a sweet dish prepared by using cornflour and some other ingredients. As it is dipped in sugar syrup, the dish is extremely sweet. Sharing the picture on Twitter, a user wrote, “Saw this on Facebook. Chilly Jalebi? What the f***? This is a CRIME!”

The commenters were as bewildered as the author of this tweet. While one person called chilli jalebi ‘disastrous,’ another said, “Why? Why is this on my TL.”

Disastrous ...Kya dekh liya subah subah https://t.co/3oBLSnwR8t — Fariha Khalid (@KhalidFariya) December 9, 2020

Another person shared the picture of the jalebi and Twitter users were understandably disturbed seeing the sweet dish with bell peppers. One said, “This is beyond blasphemous and sacrilege together.”

This is beyond blasphemous and sacrilege together. — the R A N J E E T (@theonlyRanjeet) December 9, 2020

A Twitter user shared a GIF to express his shock at the unusual combination.

Another one said that it is the lockdown that has made people lose their sanity.

Lockdown has truly made some ppl lose their sanity. — Kripal (@higher_keller) December 9, 2020

Although jalebis are eaten with spicy food, it is probably for the first time when spicy jalebis have been made. In some places, samosa and jalebis are a combination while poha and jalebi are a combination in the state of Madhya Pradesh. In the state of Gujarat, a combination of fafda and jalebi is loved.

This is not the first time when jalebi has created some stir on social media. Recently, a person shared a picture of a bowl of jalebis and asked non-Indians to identify the dish.

non-indians moots, what do you think this is??? pic.twitter.com/0RzPy6lMnI — Varsh⁷ ||Zi's twin|| (@kookieletx) December 4, 2020

A person called jalebi ‘spicy ramen’ probably because it is round as ramen, however, jalebis are far more thick than ramen noodles.

Twitter users from different parts of the world shared pictures of the sweet dish which looks similar to jalebis, but is named different in their country. A person from Sri Lanka said that a dish similar to jalebis is called "Pani Walalu" in their country.