'There is Nothing Good About it': Donald Trump's 'Happy Good Friday' Wish Invites Backlash

On Friday when US President Donald Trump wished the world 'Happy Good Friday', it didn't go down quite as expected.

"Good Friday" refers to the crucifixion of Christ which is supposed to be a day of mourning for Christians around the world. The 'Good' in Good Friday, in common parlance, refers to the fact that Christ sacrificed his life for the welfare of others. Naturally, some people felt that Trump wishing them 'Happy Good Friday' seemed a bit inappropriate.

Moreover, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has crossed 1.5 million globally with more than 100,000 deaths reported. US cases topped 4,72,000 on Friday and have been rising by 30,000 to 35,000 cases a day as testing becomes more available.

HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

This is how people reacted to Trump's post:

There is absolutely nothing happy about this Good Friday.



This is one the saddest but realist image I have seen of the many lives lost. #TrumpBurialPits pic.twitter.com/x2vK3K6iPe — Skyleigh #50th Day@ (@Sky_Lee_1) April 10, 2020

This is a solemn day for Christians. It's not called Happy Friday. Like not knowing what the significance of Pearl Harbor was, I'd suggest the President doesn't know what happened on Good Friday according to the scriptures. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 10, 2020

I am not even Catholic and I know that Good Friday is not a happy holiday. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 10, 2020

Good Friday is the day Jesus died. Not sure that is a "Happy" holiday for the people that commemorate it.



But I'm sure you already knew that, being a tremendous Christian.



Sincerely,

The Third Corinthian — J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) April 10, 2020