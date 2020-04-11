BUZZ

'There is Nothing Good About it': Donald Trump's 'Happy Good Friday' Wish Invites Backlash

US cases topped 4,72,000 on Friday and have been rising by 30,000 to 35,000 cases a day as testing becomes more available.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
On Friday when US President Donald Trump wished the world 'Happy Good Friday', it didn't go down quite as expected.

"Good Friday" refers to the crucifixion of Christ which is supposed to be a day of mourning for Christians around the world. The 'Good' in Good Friday, in common parlance, refers to the fact that Christ sacrificed his life for the welfare of others. Naturally, some people felt that Trump wishing them 'Happy Good Friday' seemed a bit inappropriate.

Moreover, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has crossed 1.5 million globally with more than 100,000 deaths reported. US cases topped 4,72,000 on Friday and have been rising by 30,000 to 35,000 cases a day as testing becomes more available.

This is how people reacted to Trump's post:

