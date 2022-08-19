There is Something 'Bizarre' in Amitabh Bachchan's Photo With Nitin Gadkari. Do You See it?

Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister of road transport and highways, met up with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan in Mumbai on Thursday to champion the cause of road safety in India. A tweet posted on the official Twitter account of Mr Gadkari stated that he met the actor to seek support for National Road Safety Mission (सड़क सुरक्षा अभियान) in India. About 80,000 people perish to road accidents in the country every year, amounting to 13% fatalities in the world, a report in ANI stated.

Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji called on Shri @SrBachchan Ji in Mumbai today. Shri Gadkari Ji seeked the support of Shri Bachchan to Champion the cause of National Road Safety Mission (सड़क सुरक्षा अभियान) in India. pic.twitter.com/9AHVqRa9Mo — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) August 18, 2022

The photos of their meet-up soon went viral across microblogging site Twitter when an eagle-eyed user spotted something “bizarre” in one of the Gadkari-Bachchan photos possibly clicked at the actor’s office or home. It’s the photo frame in the backdrop we are talking about, in case you are wondering.

GUYS WHATS THAT PHOTO IN BACKGROUND?????? WTF WHY WOULD YOU HAVE THAT? https://t.co/buKB4xuzwv — chicken momos, spicy chutney (@foodpornament) August 18, 2022

Take a closer look.

(Photo tweeted by Mr Nitin Gadkari)

Do you see it?

At first glance, it appears to be a family photograph but on closer inspection, it’s just Amitabh Bachchan. A lot of Amitabh Bachchans. Everyone in the photo is Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan is everywhere.

To the actor’s credit, it could very well be a fan-art, something BigB admires dearly and shares actively with millions of followers over his social media channels.

That, however, doesn’t change the fact that the senior Bachchan doesn’t shy away from using his own photos (often edited) to convey well-wishes or grievences on Twitter.

T 2395 -I have Samsung Note 7. Battery charge restricted to 60%. When will it allow me to go 100 ? Mr Samsung please respond ! zara jaldi ! pic.twitter.com/VVkzPqXh1j — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 30, 2016

T 2160 – FINALLY ..! Leonardo gets Best Actor at Oscars .. ! A considerate co star and a thorough gentleman ! pic.twitter.com/9ut6Htn6Dd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2016

T 2382 – #PINK the incredible attention it is getting is phenomenal .. attention plus immense praise .. immense love pic.twitter.com/XFDMHniYnX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2016

T 2795 – Arre yaar Twitter ji .. yaar ab toh hamare numbers badha do .. kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain .. kuch aur karna ho, number badhane ke liye to bolo🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. TJKBM !!! pic.twitter.com/V5L4AMJNGq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2018

We love BigB. BigB loves BigB too.

