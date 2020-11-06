There May Be Four Different Species of Gentoo Penguins, Finds New Study

Gentoo penguins are considered as one of the world’s cutest animals, but it turns out, we have been wrong about them. At least in the way of nomenclature, not their cuteness. Currently, the animals found in the southern hemisphere are divided into two subspecies: Pygoscelis papua ellsworthi and Pygoscelis papua papua. But a study reveals that there are actually four distinct categories of these adorable, flightless birds.

“For the first time, we’ve shown that these penguins are not only genetically distinct but that they are also physically different too,” said author Dr Jane Younger. She is from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath. She added how Gentoos are likely to be closer to their home colonies. After thousands of years, they have become geographically isolated from other sections. They don’t even breed with one another, she claimed, even though the distance may be just a swim away. The study was published in Ecology and Evolution.

The team collected genomes of these penguins from the South Shetland Islands in the Antarctic, Falkland Islands and South Georgia in the southern Atlantic Ocean, and the Kerguelen Islands in the Indian Ocean. With this data, they created an evolutionary tree to study the relationships among the different species.

They added this result with museum specimens for each population. The final result – clear morphological and genetic differences between the four populations. They now suggest the two subspecies should be declared as species: Pygoscelis ellsworthi and Pygoscelis papua. Then two more species they observed should be added: Pygoscelis poncetii and Pygoscelis taeniata. This will bring the total number of Gentoo species to four. All the four are reported to live in quite different latitudes, according to the team.

“For example, Pygoscelis ellsworthi lives on the Antarctic continent whereas Pygoscelis poncetii, P. taeniata and P. papua live further north where conditions are milder, and so it’s not that surprising that they have evolved to adapt to their different habitats,” Dr Younger said.

They might look very similar externally, but the team says skeletal differences are there, as well as beak shape is different. They cited climate change in their study and said even though Gentoos are stable for now, most are moving further south as the temperature increases. However, the four species cannot be simply announced. An international body will vet these results, do further studies, and then any possible changes to the taxonomy might be made.