There Was a World Cup of Microsoft Excel and Indian Grabbed the Second Spot

Financial Modelling World Cup Open 2021, an esports-like international event for Microsoft Excel experts across the globe, has wrapped up. Diarmuid Early from the United States won the competition by securing the first position. India’s Anup Agarwal was the runner-up. The total prize money for the Microsoft-sponsored tournament was $10,000 (roughly ₹7.59 lakh). At each stage of the tournament, winners received prize money of $200. Agarwal, who secured the second position to become the first Indian finalist in the competition, works at Bengaluru-based ThinkMatrix as a consultant spreadsheet modeller. After graduating from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, Agarwal worked for various organisations and has also taught at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

The finals of the tournament were live-streamed on ESPN3 and YouTube. The competition was accompanied by cheerful commentary along with the live scoreboard.

The qualification rounds for the competition began on November 13. After which eight excel masters were left to compete for the final ranks through quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. For spreadsheet fans, the event offered a fascinating experience to watch experts deconstruct a problem and work on it.

During the FMWC matches, the competitors were presented with cases that they had to solve using their financial modelling skills, entirely in MS Excel. The cases contained real-world problems that were assigned points depending upon their level of complexity.

The sample cases on the FMWC’s website provide an idea of what such a case is like. For example, a case called ‘Jet Hockey’ demands competitors to quantify the expected positive effect of an Ice Hockey World Championship on the economy of a country, in this case, Latvia. The case, the website mentions, was inspired by an actual project finished by the other sponsor of the event AG Capital. Along with the case, the required data is provided to the competitors in the form of an excel sheet. They are also told the assumptions that they can make. Along with this, 10 questions are given to be solved.

