There's a Reason Why Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Wore Pajamas To a Board Meeting

Why am I wearing pajamas to an Amazon board meeting? September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and each year Amazon partners with @ACCOrg to raise awareness of childhood cancer – second leading cause of death for kids in the U.S. between ages 4 and 14. Today, Amazonians across the globe show their support by wearing their pajamas to work – also known as #PJammin. Another way we’re raising awareness is through our special #GoGold boxes – you may receive one during September. Never have I been more comfortable at an Amazon board meeting!