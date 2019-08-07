Take the pledge to vote


1-min read

'There’s All Pieces Everywhere' Woman Shares How Lightning Exploded Her Toilet

Ward says she’ll have to get the toilet and septic system repaired, but she’s thankful no one was injured.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
'There’s All Pieces Everywhere' Woman Shares How Lightning Exploded Her Toilet
Image credits: Facebook/A-1 Affordable Plumbing inc.
A Florida woman says lightning destroyed her septic tank and caused a toilet in her house to explode.

Marylou Ward tells television station Wink News that the sole toilet in her Port Charlotte home was shattered into hundreds of pieces on Sunday.

Ward says the explosion was the loudest sound she’s ever heard, and that she also smelled smoke. She says a plumber told her lightning hit the methane gas that was built up in the pipes from feces.

“We come in here and the toilet was laying on the floor,” Ward told Wink News. “There’s all pieces everywhere. Pieces everywhere.”

Ward says she’ll have to get the toilet and septic system repaired, but she’s thankful no one was injured.

(With inputs from Associated Press.)



