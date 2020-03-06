There's Finally a Hollywood Award That Will Recognize Background Actors

Many of us have donned the characters of a tree or a cow for school plays. While it may not be that big a deal during years at school, background actors constitute a majority towards creating the perfect atmosphere in a scene, be it in a play, music video or movies.

Kenny aka Tommy Bechtold of ABC’s "The Middle" series, won the first-ever lifetime achievement Stanley award. Stanley Award derived its name from the Seattle-based food containers company, Stanley PMI, best known for its vacuum steel bottles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the syndicate joined forces with Union Background Actors Awards to shine a light on the unaccredited artists in showbiz.

Bechtold, 36, who has featured in over 15 films, 30 television shows, 50 advertisements, has worked on names like "How I Met Your Mother", "House", "Medium" and "CSI".

The most R-Rated thing I need to see from the #starwars universe is Luke Skywalker drinking dangerously raw milk straight from a space manatee. — The Christmas Boy (@tommybechtold) February 7, 2018

Bechtold, who was given remuneration between $130 and $300 per day for his work as an extra, additionally took on odd-jobs like bartending, waiting on tables, as a substitute teacher, flower-deliverer, house painter and construction worker jobs, to make ends meet.

Following a significant period of supplementary work, Bechtold was finally cast as a prime 2013 onwards on The Middle’s five seasons and featured on show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Eminent entertainment accolade formalities usually celebrate just those with maximum invoice, even though vanilla movies comprise the joint effort of over hundreds of individuals.

The awards are limited to Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists members. There is not ceremony arranged for Stanley Awards, yet.