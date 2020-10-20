'There's Only One Thala': KL Rahul's Humble Response to Fan After Super Over Run Out is a Win

Over the years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has earned the title of 'Thala' (leader) by the Chennai Super Kings fans for taking the Yellow Army to big victories and KL Rahul agrees with it.

If you are late to the party, KL Rahul is having a dream of a season with the bat, with over 500 runs in the ongoing IPL 2020 and an Orange Cap in his kitty. Despite six loses in the tournament, Rahul led Kings XI Punjab franchise from the front on Sunday night scoring a brisk 77 when KXIP met up with Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium.

The match in itself scripted history. Not only did Kings XI Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians game end in a tie, but the Super Over also resulted in a tie.

While KXIP's victory could be partially credited to Chris Gayle's six on the first ball of second Super Over bowled by Trent Boult that reduced the target to half or Mayank Agarwal who saved a certain six at the boundary ropes on the last ball of MI's second Super Over to hand Keiron Pollard only a couple of runs, it was perhaps KXIP captain Rahul who shone the brightest on the night to give his side crucial 2 points, keeping his outfit alive in the tournament.

The first Super Over was tied thanks to some exceptional glove work by the captain himself who stopped Quinton de Kock from stealing the second and winning run.

The run-out became the highlight of the night as KXIP went on to chasing MI's 12 in just 4 deliveries in the second Super Over.

While several fans tweeted out in praise of Rahul, there was one tweet that particularly stuck out for the obvious reasons. Sharing the stunning photograph of Rahul's run-out moment, a fan wrote: "My Thala".

Humbly declining the title that has been awarded to Dhoni, Rahul wrote: "There is only one Thala Gajal and everyone knows who he is."

There is only one Thala Gajal and everyone knows who he is. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) October 19, 2020

KXIP captain's response was met with applause.

Thala and KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/dyVikCWWYT — MSR (@itz_chillax) October 19, 2020

"My parents always told me that maybe cricket is not for a small town guy but I told them look at MS Dhoni." ~ KL Rahul ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gg6q82LLAc — Mounika mouni (@imsuji13) October 19, 2020

Rahul wasn't the only one to win the Internet after the breathtaking victory. KXIP's official Twitter account responded to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's 6-year-old post on the microblogging site leaving the netizens in splits.

Khan had asked, "Zinta's team won kya ?" back in 2014 to which KXIP replied with a "Yes" on Sunday night.