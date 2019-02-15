LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Theresa May Reveals She Scrapes Mould Off Jam and Eats What's Left, Twitter Compares it to Brexit

During a Cabinet meeting about food wste on Feb 12, May reportedly told her ministers that she scraped the mould off of jam and ate what's underneath when the product had been stored for too long.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
British PM Theresa May has recently gone viral on Twitter after she gave some nifty, albeit a bit disgusting, advice to her cabinet ministers about conserving old jam.

During a Cabinet meeting about food waste on Feb 12, May reportedly told her ministers that she scraped the mould off of jam and ate what's underneath when the product had been stored for too long.

According to a report in the BBC, the PM said that once the mould was scraped off, the jam underneath was perfectly edible. She also added that people should rely on their own discretion to figure out if the entire jar had gone bad.

With May spending the last few months trying to convince her party of her Brexit deal, many on the internet joked that this advice was just as hard to swallow as Brexit.






















Some even wondered if Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader and known jam-maker, was in agreement with May's mould-scraping advice.




But is the advice actually sensible? Food experts had a discussion after May's comments went viral. According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, the key to telling if mould is harmful is not is its colour. Apparently, white or pale blue mould is fine but the product needs to be thrown is the moild is greem black, yellow or oragne.

Well, can someone ask May what colour the mould on her jam was?

