Theresa May Reveals She Scrapes Mould Off Jam and Eats What's Left, Twitter Compares it to Brexit
During a Cabinet meeting about food wste on Feb 12, May reportedly told her ministers that she scraped the mould off of jam and ate what's underneath when the product had been stored for too long.
During a Cabinet meeting about food wste on Feb 12, May reportedly told her ministers that she scraped the mould off of jam and ate what's underneath when the product had been stored for too long.
During a Cabinet meeting about food waste on Feb 12, May reportedly told her ministers that she scraped the mould off of jam and ate what's underneath when the product had been stored for too long.
According to a report in the BBC, the PM said that once the mould was scraped off, the jam underneath was perfectly edible. She also added that people should rely on their own discretion to figure out if the entire jar had gone bad.
With May spending the last few months trying to convince her party of her Brexit deal, many on the internet joked that this advice was just as hard to swallow as Brexit.
Appears the PM has tips on mouldy food, the Tories have always promised more "Jam tomorrow" and now you can just scrape the mould off existing Jam and carry on in Tory fuelled austerity U.K. I don't reckon too many Tories will be scraping mould off food! 😡https://t.co/Aex3tvyIgV— Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) February 13, 2019
TLDR.— Robert Penny (@DRT_Bopop) February 13, 2019
She saw her own policies. Out of date
Explains Brexit ... pic.twitter.com/NVPqTN3qDa— MaggieTrudeau (@TrudeauMaggie) February 13, 2019
I guess if she’s doing it, it’s because she knows we’re all fooked and this is the type of food we’ll have in a no deal brexit Britain.— JDOB1 (@jasondobrien) February 13, 2019
..then gives tbe mould a cabinet post.— Auchterturra 🇪🇺 (@davidsharp27) February 13, 2019
It explains everything Theresa— 💙💛💙🐺LCF🐺💙💛💙 (@ElCodigoDElena) February 14, 2019
A bit like she runs the Tory party. I scrape mould off the top of jam and eat what's underneath, admits PM https://t.co/oH0vyaRAM9— Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) February 13, 2019
Some even wondered if Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader and known jam-maker, was in agreement with May's mould-scraping advice.
No wonder @jeremycorbyn wasn't keen on coming round for a #CreamTea #Brexit— Jules (@Kizzyloves) February 13, 2019
But is the advice actually sensible? Food experts had a discussion after May's comments went viral. According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, the key to telling if mould is harmful is not is its colour. Apparently, white or pale blue mould is fine but the product needs to be thrown is the moild is greem black, yellow or oragne.
Well, can someone ask May what colour the mould on her jam was?
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shell Be Loved: Tortoise Couple Breaks Up After Century Together, and We're Not Over It
- PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Update to Finally Arrive on February 19: Here Are The Details
- Flipkart TV Days Sale: Discounts on LG, Vu, Mi And More Till February 17
- Here’s How You Can Get Your Hands-on PUBG Mobile Lite in India
- Bigfoot Found: Giant Dinosaur Tracks, Made 95 Million Years Ago, Discovered in Australia
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s