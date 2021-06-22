These 10 Countries Will Allow You to Drive Using an indian Driving License

Driving can be a leisure activity and can also take you to work on time. Especially, while on vacation, driving in foreign lands, experiencing the beauty of the landscapes and terrain can be quite enthralling. So here is a list of foreign countries which allow you to drive with an Indian driving license:

1. Germany

You may drive in Germany for 6 months on an Indian license. However, keep in mind that the officials will want a German or English copy of your license.

2. United Kingdom

With an Indian driving license, you can travel to the United Kingdom for one year. Driving with an Indian license is permitted in all three countries: Scotland, England, and Wales.

3. Australia

You can drive in Australia with an Indian driving license, but the duration is limited to three months and the license must be in English. In addition, driving in Australia is done on the left side of the road, as it is in India.

4. New Zealand

The little Pacific country has beautiful driving roads and allows tourists to drive for a year on their home country’s license. You are also limited to the type of vehicle for which your license is valid.

5. Switzerland

Visitors with valid driver’s licenses are permitted to drive in the gorgeous countryside for a year. Driving a leased automobile in Switzerland is feasible provided you have an English copy of your Indian driving license.

6. South Africa

Driving around on your Indian license will allow you to discover South Africa’s lovely towns and landscapes. The key is to check that the license is current, that it is printed in English, and that it includes your photo and signature.

7. Sweden

To drive a car in Sweden, you must have a driving license in one of the following languages: English, Swedish, German, French, or Norwegian, which allows you to travel to your destination with your own car.

8. Singapore

This country enables tourists to drive across the country using their international driving license. For a year, you can drive using an Indian driving license.

9. Hong Kong

With an Indian driving license, you can lawfully drive a car in Hong Kong for a year and enjoy the ethnicity of the nation.

10. Malaysia

To be able to drive on Malaysian roads, the Indian driving license must be in English or Malay. The Indian Embassy in Malaysia must approve the paper.

Keywords:

Foreign Countries, Drive, Indian Driving License, List, Germany, United Kingdom, Scotland, England, Wales, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, South Africa, Sweden, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia

