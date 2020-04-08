These 11 Memes Prove Why Masakali 2.0 Won't be Internet's Favourite WFH Anthem

AR Rehman has been weaving magic with his music and we may forget the movies, but his songs stay with us. Forever. Among many other hits, the music maestro gave us great melodies in the film Delhi-6.

There was madness in the song Kala Bandar, devotion in Arziyan, blooming love in Rehna Tu and then there was Masakali, filmed on the iconic terraces of old Delhi in the backdrop of Jama Masjid and through the maze of congested lanes. For those of us who were in their teenage at the time of the release of the film, the song is a relic of the past. It is memory and it brings nostalgia. The last thing we would ever want would be a remake of this song. REMAKE of an AR Rehman song! But the deed has been done and we have a Masakali 2.0 and what a disaster.







It is so bad that words seem to be falling short, but thanks to the world of memes for saying it all in not as many words. Meme lords are at the job again and are ruthlessly bashing the remake.

Here is Rajpal Yadav saying what most of us wanted to

*after listening to tanishk bagchi’s remake*#Masakali2

Every music lover : pic.twitter.com/DtggZ2p1cj — rishika chimania (@ChimaniaRishika) April 8, 2020

We are not crying, you are

And the Babu Rao style of trolling

Not again, Tanishk Bagchi

Everytime Tanishk Bagchi releases a tatti remake song , All viewers to him :#Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/YoAOx3iwvL — Isolated Kirket Ekspert 🇮🇳🏏 (@KediaSatvik) April 8, 2020

'Oh God! One more remix"

#Masakali2



Media: Sir ! Who were your source of inspiration?



Tanishk Bagchi : I have always followed Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar and A R Rehman. See , now I am like them.



Other Musicians: pic.twitter.com/E1c9ZL8UIU — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) April 8, 2020