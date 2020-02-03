These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys

Two brothers from Iowa apparently spent 8 years to recreate Toy Story 3 using stop-motion. Mason and Morgan McGrew were only 12 and 15 years old, when they began this project.

As per a report published in Indy 100, the boys used tools like Adobe Photoshop, iMovie and Final Cut Pro, along with audio from the 2010 film to create their version of the popular animation movie.

Morgan McGrew tagged Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkrich on Twitter. He wrote that it “was an incredible experience” and thanked him and the entire team for such a “beautiful and poignant work of art”.

Lee, my brother and I spent 8 years on and off recreating Toy Story 3. It was an incredible experience getting to practice our skills with our favorite film. Thank you and the TS3 team for such a beautiful and poignant work of art. @leeunkrich https://t.co/p0p2dwxSN6 — Morgan McGrew (@thepixarist) January 27, 2020

The McGrews’ film titled Toy Story 3 IRL has been viewed around 18 lakh times on YouTube. The one-hour-39-minute long film has been liked by over 79,000 people.

Toy Story 3 is an American animated comedy film, released in 2010. It was produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It was a sequel to Toy Story 2, which was released in the year 1999.

The film was directed by Lee Unkrich who was also the editor of the first two films and the co-director of Toy Story 2. The franchise also saw its fourth part come out in 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.