Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys

As per a report published in Indy 100, the boys used tools like Adobe Photoshop, iMovie and Final Cut Pro, along with audio from the 2010 film to create their version of the popular animation movie.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys
Video grab. (Credit: YouTube)

Two brothers from Iowa apparently spent 8 years to recreate Toy Story 3 using stop-motion. Mason and Morgan McGrew were only 12 and 15 years old, when they began this project.

As per a report published in Indy 100, the boys used tools like Adobe Photoshop, iMovie and Final Cut Pro, along with audio from the 2010 film to create their version of the popular animation movie.

Morgan McGrew tagged Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkrich on Twitter. He wrote that it “was an incredible experience” and thanked him and the entire team for such a “beautiful and poignant work of art”.

The McGrews’ film titled Toy Story 3 IRL has been viewed around 18 lakh times on YouTube. The one-hour-39-minute long film has been liked by over 79,000 people.

Toy Story 3 is an American animated comedy film, released in 2010. It was produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It was a sequel to Toy Story 2, which was released in the year 1999.

The film was directed by Lee Unkrich who was also the editor of the first two films and the co-director of Toy Story 2. The franchise also saw its fourth part come out in 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram