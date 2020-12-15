These 5 Instances Are Proof of the Incredible Bond Sushmita Sen's Daughters Share With Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen actively treats her fans with sweet moments from a regular day featuring her daughters Renee, Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The former Miss Universe has an incredible thing with her family and can’t get enough of it.

It is evident from her social media posts which ooze of familial bonds. The #duggadugga has become synonymous with the actress and always lights up Instagram. More often than not we catch a glimpse of Rohman not just spending time with Sushmita’s daughters but bonding extremely well. Renee and Alisah win over the internet every time they enjoy fun activities with Rohman.

Here is a roundup of the moments when Rohman’s sweet bond with the girls was witnessed by social media.

The most recent clip shared by Sushmita shows Alisah playing a fun game with Rohman. The actress gives a glimpse of her family having a good time in the comfort of their home. Sushmita herself captures the two closest links of her life come together to have a gala time in one another’s company.

Sharin the video, Sushmita wrote, “#concentration you know me...I gotta share a happy feeling!! 🏻 Love how magically contagious it is!! Rohmance @rohmanshawl with the love of my life Alisah #perrfect ️ #sharing #happiness #simplicity #love #laughter #us I love you guys!! #duggadugga”

Rohman shared a heart-touching post in August on his official Instagram handle. The post was shared to mark Alisah’s 11th birthday but also to thank Sushmita for giving him the gift of life. Rohman shared a picture where he has picked the little one in his arms. Captioning the post, the model wrote, “How this little #munchkin changed my way of being forever!! Thank you @sushmitasen47 for giving me the gift of LIFE ️

I love you my Gabdu ️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ANGEL

@sushmitasen47 ️ what an incredible child you have raised my love, Happy Birthday #11yearsold #bestmom #amazingdaughter ️ ”

Sushmita shared a lot of snippets during the nationwide lockdown. She has often admitted that it makes her happy to share a sweet and simple moment of her loved ones with her fans and well-wishers.

Sushmita shared a video on her feed wherein we saw Rohman helping out her younger daughter with Math lessons. Rohman looks very concerned as he explains to Alisah who is listening with utter and absolute attention. Sushmita managed to sneak the video as the two seemed engrossed. She wrote, “Love is beyond calculations, for everything else there is Math” ️ I see this sight often between Teacher @rohmanshawl & student Alisah Sen (both amazing in Mathematics)...it’s always a heart opening experience!! P.S My Rooh has no idea I was shooting this!! #sharing #naughtyme #preciousthem #forevercherished #love #seriousclass ️ I love you guys!! #duggadugga””

Rohman is skilled with playing the guitar and we often get to see a moment of his talent via social media. Sushmita once again captures Rohman who has no clue the video being posted. He sings Hero by Enrique Iglesias for Renee and Sushmita can’t seem to get enough of it. Completely awestruck with the special bonding, the actress shared, ““Let me be your hero baby” ABSOLUTELY!!! 🏻 ️ 🏻 I love you jaan @rohmanshawl I know Renee & you will pardon me for posting this, couldn’t resist!! ️ #sharing #beautifulpeople #happiness #love #togetherness #us ️ #duggadugga I love you guys!!! ”

A wholesome post shared by Sushmita last year went viral. A simple post showed the family of four having fun in each other’s company and enjoying little pleasures of life. We can understand by the looks of the photos and videos by Sushmita often preaches her fans to count blessings. Sharing a few favourite pictures and videos from their fun family outing, she wrote, “Haven’t had this much fun in a while, Thank you Alisah for indulging us!!! 🏻 ️ #sharing #happiness #fun #familytime #playroom #home #dubai @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!! 🏻 #duggadugga”

The actress was last seen in the hit web series, Aarya, streaming on Disney plus Hotstar that revolved around a family involved in drug cartels in Rajasthan.