These Animals Managed to Survive Without Sex For 50 Million Years, Scientists Find

If you think living without sex is not possible and no animal as a species can survive without sexual reproduction, you should know about bdelloid rotifers, a microscopic animal that lives in freshwater and is sized 0.150 to 0.7 mm. To scientists’ awe, the organism has managed to survive for 50 million years without sexual reproduction. So much so, that the animal’s avoidance of sexual reproduction made scientists believe that the microscopic animals were never capable of sexual reproduction. But that is not the truth. Recent studies show that ancient bdelloids once did have sex.

To understand it more, when scientists picked one particular species of bdelloids — Adineta vaga, and tried to get them to reproduce sexually, they were shocked to find that the animal had lost its sexuality. During the researcher’s experiment, the A. vaga’s sex cells could not cross over — mix DNAs of both parents by swapping portions, a key step in cell division and scientists concluded that A. vaga could not reproduce sexually anymore. The reason the sex cells did not cross over is that by evolving separately through asexual reproduction, the DNAs of the chromosomes of the organisms had become so different that they could not combine anymore.

Losing sexual reproduction could be considered bad news for bdelloids if scientists were not amazed by their evolutionary success. Sexual reproduction is considered beneficial from an evolutionary perspective because it combines DNA from both the parents which in turn provides genetic diversity. Diversity means less accumulation of harmful mutations and more genetic variation, which can provide a larger pool of organisms for natural selection to do its job. The genetic variation could result in more candidates capable of surviving the environmental changes and hence take the species forward.

Asexual reproduction, on the other hand, does not provide genetic variation. This means if a disease affects a single member of the population, it is likely that it will affect everyone given everyone has the same gene. To sum up, asexually reproducing species would not be successful in evolutionary terms. This is where bdelloids surprise scientists. The difference in their genetic materials also revealed unexpected genetic variations. Despite reproducing asexually, they have been able to maintain and flourish their genetic diversity. When scientists sequenced the genome — the complete set of genes — of A. vaga, they realised that the microscopic animal unusually shuffles its genes to get a variation similar to that in crossing over. Moreover, the animal is a notorious gene thief that steals genes from bacteria, fungi and even plants. The stolen stuff makes up eight per cent of the animal’s genes. Bdelloids can go for another 40 million years without sex, scientists believe.

