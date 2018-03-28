GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
These are the 'Real' Victims of Ball-Tampering Controversy No One is Talking About

Last week, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft had admitted to cheating during a press conference after latter was caught on television using a piece of sticky tape to rub dirt into the ball.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 28, 2018, 4:36 PM IST
A lot has happened on and off the cricket field in the past few days.

Following the ball-tampering incident during the third day of the third cricket test against South Africa, Australian Cricket Team has been branded "cheats" by cricketers, fans, and social commentators worldwide.

Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft admitted to cheating after the fielder was caught on television using a piece of sticky tape to rub dirt into the ball, then trying to hide the tape down his trousers when umpires suspected something was up.

In an extraordinary press conference, Bancroft admitted to ball-tampering and Smith revealed it was the idea of the team management during the lunch break.

Following this, outrage followed and rightly so. Former cricketers took to microblogging site Twitter to express their disappointment while others made memes at the expense of Aussie cricketers.







Unhappy that Smith let them down, thousands of revolting cricket fans from all over the world had taken to Twitter to share their anger with their captain.

The only problem here being... they were tagging Steve Smith, not the cricketer (@stevesmith49) but the feature writer (@stevesmithffx) for ESPN.

"I don't care how good a batsman you are. Given the privilege to represent Australia and deliberately cheating with the ball is no better than taking performance-enhancing drugs. #CricketAustralia should NEVER allow you on a cricket pitch EVER AGAIN you absolute SCUMBAG," read one of the comments.

"You are an embarrassment of a captain," read another comment.

Unfazed by the misdirected anger, Steve Smith, the writer, shared several screenshots of tweets on the platform.







No, it doesn't seem to end.





For those who knew that the account didn't belong to the captain, they stood in solidarity with the writer.

But here's some good news for the writer Steve Smith. He isn't alone in this sh*tstorm.

On Monday, when skipper Steve Smith was handed one-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) while his partner-in-crime Cameron Bancroft was fined 75% of his match fee, the cricket fans collectively felt that the punishment was "not enough" and wanted the highest authority to know about their displeasure.

So they went online and shot tweets directly aimed at James Sutherland thinking it was Cricket Australia's Chief Executive. However, they ended up tagging a UK based video game maker who shared the same name.

Sutherland, the video game maker, who has had it enough took to his Twitter page and issued a serious statement. "My statement on the ball tampering scandal: "I'm not James Sutherland the Australian cricket administrator. Stop @'ing me about it," he wrote.





Oh, the horror!



Giving some relief to the irked fans, skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner have been banned from playing cricket for the country for 12 months for ball-tampering.

Meanwhile, Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months by the Australian cricket body.

