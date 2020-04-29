These Before and After Pics of Yusuf Pathan Getting Haircut from Brother Irfan are Everything

What do you do with the unruly strand of hair or the out-of-shape hairline that has grown uninhibited during the time of lockdown?

With no scope of visiting a salon or calling non-essential services home, people have been entrusting the difficult work to their ‘co isolators’.

We all can agree that a small mistake with the haircut can result in a grieving disaster. So, who cuts our hair is important. For former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, the trusted hairstylist came out in the form of his brother cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Yusuf shared before and after pictures of his hair on Instagram. He also posted a picture of the special “barber”.

He captioned the post: “Before and after courtesy: @irfanpathan_official swipe to see the barber;) #barber #home #brother”.

In the photo, Yusuf can be seen sitting all covered up in the garden of their house, while Irfan is focused on trimming his older brother’s hair perfectly.

Earlier, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar had also cut his hair during the lockdown. Trusting no one with the task, he had cut his own hair standing in front of a mirror.

Virat Kohli got his quarantine haircut from actor-wife Anushka Sharma.

Batsman and excellent fielder Suresh Raina also “could not wait any longer” and controlled his long hair with a stylish cut. He credited his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina for helping him in the task.