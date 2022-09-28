These Bizarre Ads Seeking Roommates May Make you Want to Leave The Planet

Putting out an ad for a roommate or a flatmate is very common and is practiced by thousands of people all over the world. With the advent of the internet, it has become a lot easier since you can literally post one from home with just a few clicks. However, the internet also brings out the bizarre side of people as many of the ads posted online are unconventionally different. While some are hilarious, many are actually misogynistic and can be triggering. Today, we bring to you some very weird ads posted by men, which would make you say, “What were they thinking”

you have to get sexually harassed AND pay him $400 a month? worst deal ever pic.twitter.com/p3g4pq0zn1 — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) September 25, 2022

There are a lot of things that seem to be wrong with the advertisement above, the most glaring one being a 44-year-old man looking for a woman less than half his age. The caption very aptly describes the entire ad in one statement. The ad is reportedly from Detroit in the USA.

Another ad shared on the social site Craiglist had a 53-year-old man looking for a female roommate who could, with time, be his girlfriend or wife if she wanted. However, there is a long list of conditions like wanting to go shopping with him, be okay with kisses and massages, cook food for him, not have children, not do drugs and alcohol and many more. Talk about being unreasonable!

Another short crispy ad is as to the point as one can get. Food choices are apparently an important factor for this guy who wants a vegetarian roommate who needs to share the same bed and one common bath.

The good one:

With so many bizarre ads that can be termed problematic, one that comes with a much-needed breather is where a man is looking for a non-racist person to join him along with 4 other roommates. He added that the apartment is roach free and we think it’s very relevant. Roaches are a big NO.

It doesn’t get worse than this:

We saved the most bizarre for last. If you ever wanted to live in a tent, this ad could have been for you. A 2015 ad on Craigslist had a San Francisco man looking to share a tent with someone. There was already another partner he was living with in the tent and he was apparently looking for a third, making us wonder how big the tent actually was.

