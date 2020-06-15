These Bizarre Images of Statues 'Fighting' People Going Viral on Social Media are Hilarious

There is no limit to creativity and when it comes to various social media trends and challenges one can never be sure to what extent can a person imagine and execute things.

Joining the league of absolutely bizarre trends on social media is the one in which people are clicking pictures with statues, in a way that it appears that the statue is attacking them.

Showing their creativity skills the expression of people in these photos complements the sentiment that they want to convey.

In one of the many photos that have been doing the rounds, it can be seen a man wearing a Superman T-shirt is standing in a way and has an expression on his face that makes it look like that the statue is slapping him.

pic.twitter.com/lRdh0HXazT — I'm Smaggy I don't like Smirky Trump Boris (@Murdochcrazy) June 13, 2020

In another tweet, a set of four pictures have been shared which show that the statues are beating the respective people around it.

A different tweet showcased two other pictures. In the first picture, it looks like the statue is dragging the person by his leg, while in the second picture the statue can be seen holding a man dressed in Spiderman costume by his neck.

Meanwhile, many other social media challenges and trends have been going viral during this period of lockdown. Most people have been using these trends and challenges to combat boredom during the lockdown period. Challenges like paper bag challenge, doodle challenge, blanket challenge have been quite popular across social media portals.